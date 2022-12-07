WATCH: Stunning Jet-Black Fallow Deer Caught on Camera in Rare Sighting

Sometimes you see a creature so damn beautiful that it takes your breath away. This stunning jet-black fallow deer caught on camera in a rare sighting is one of those animals.

A rare black fallow deer found in the backcountry of Poland 🦌pic.twitter.com/CkrxkZNYFS — Outsider (@outsider) December 6, 2022

Unlike other types of deer, this species often retains the white spots on their brown fur into adulthood. However, they can also be found in a variety of other fur colors including white, dark chocolate, or light brown. Sometimes their remarkable paint jobs can even be jet-black like the deer in the video above. Fallow deer also have palmated antlers that make them resemble small moose. Similar to elk, fallow deer are often found living in small herds.

Fallow Deer are originally native to Southwest Asia but the species has been introduced elsewhere in the world. Most notably throughout much of Europe, New Zealand, Australia, parts of Africa, and Texas. They are also now the most common species of deer in England.

Fallow Deer Hunting

Fallow deer meat is known to be particularly tasty and those big palmated antlers also make excellent trophies. Given that combination, hunting for the species is a popular endeavor all around the world.

If your hunt is successful, then we definitely recommend trying one of the fantastic recipes that Outsider has already shared with our readers, like the grilled flat iron steak with chimichurri sauce or extra juicy bacon-cheese-jalapeno stuffed burger. Most recipes that work for beef often taste even better with fresh venison.

Rare White Deer Recently Spotted in New York and Ohio

Another rare deer with a breathtakingly beautiful fur coat was recently spotted in New York, causing quite a stir on social media. Images of a leucistic white-tailed deer went viral last week, racking up thousands of likes and shares. The post also garnered hundreds of comments.

Yet another ghost-white deer was also

White deer play an important traditional and mythological role in many societies around the world, and hunting them is considered to be taboo in many cultures. Other hunters consider shooting a white deer to be bad luck. Camera footage of rare-looking deer like these is always awesome whether you want to hunt them or not.