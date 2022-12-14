WATCH: Surfers Attempt to Push Massive Beached Sperm Whale Back Into the Sea

Recent video footage captures the valiant efforts of a group of surfers as they tried to rescue a beached sperm whale Tuesday morning. The surfers worked fervently alongside other rescuers against a tidal surge to free the whale from its shallow grave. Sadly, though, the animal died later that morning.

USA Today‘s For The Win reports the juvenile sperm whale became stranded Tuesday morning on New York’s Rockaway Peninsula. The beached whale was originally spotted by Army Corps contractors from Michels around 7:30 a.m. The contractors came to aid the group of surfers in their effort to get the sperm whale back into deeper water. But, by the time they finally succeeded, it was too late.

After it died, the news outlet reports that the contractors used heavy equipment to haul the whale’s carcass to shore. As they worked to reel the formerly beached whale back in, wildlife biologists made their way to the peninsula. There, they intended to perform a necropsy on the mammal in order to determine the official cause of death.

Although the whale died, viewers commended the surfers’ efforts in trying to shove it back into the ocean. One viewer wrote, “Such good people to try and help.”

Another viewer offered some advice if Outsiders do happen to come across a beached whale in the future. They suggested, “For anyone reading this – the best response is to contact trained responders before attempting a rescue. Sometimes well-intentioned rescue attempts by the public without professional guidance can lead to accidental drowning.”

Endangered Humpback Whale Washes Ashore in North Carolina

Wildlife authorities in North Carolina faced a similar whale problem over the weekend when an endangered humpback whale washed ashore at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

What makes the death of this whale marginally better than the juvenile sperm whale above is that, by the time it found its way to the national seashore, the whale had already been dead. Officials located the humpback whale, which measured 30 feet in length, in the surf two miles from an offroad vehicle ramp on Hatteras Island.

Given that the animal had already been dead upon discovery, wildlife experts plan to conduct a necropsy in order to determine how and when the animal died. Once scientists determine these factors, Michael Barber, spokesperson for the national seashore, said its likely the whale’s carcass will have to be buried. He explained, “Whales of this size take a long time to naturally decompose and/or wash back out to sea. So it’ll likely need to be buried in a nearby area of the beach.”

These whales are only the most recent to wash up on American shores. Earlier in the month, another dead humpback whale washed up on the shores of New Jersey. Earlier this fall, hordes of pilot whales died in a mass stranding on a remote beach in New Zealand.