WATCH: Surfers Spotted Riding Miami Waves as Hurricane Nicole Nears Florida

As Hurricane Nicole churned off the Florida coast, she blew some gifts for all those surfers gathered around Miami’s South Beach.

Dude, those are some gnarly waves. Check out this video of the surfers trying to pick up an extra big wave and ride it til it crashes out on shore. The surfers look like tiny dots. That’s how big and angry the water got earlier Wednesday.

Never fails. The surfers are out in full force here in South Beach #Nicole #flwx pic.twitter.com/nlm4YIwhhX — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 9, 2022

Florida Officials Don’t Want Residents in the Ocean

Fortunately for Miami, the National Weather Service canceled the tropical storm watch for the area. Nicole regained strength to a Cat 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon a few hours after she hit Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas. But the weather service, noting Nicole’s track, canceled the storm watch for coastal and Metro Miami-Dade County. However, the NWS issued a wind advisory for the area. All those surfers can expect wind gusts of up to 35 mph. So bro, those barrels could still be rad. We Outsiders can talk surf.

However, Florida authorities were instructing residents not to go into the water.

“Due to the size of the storm, strong wind gusts will be felt across the entire peninsula,” Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, told reporters on Wednesday. “There is a high risk of rip currents statewide. I beg you, do not enter the water during these unsafe conditions.”

As of around dusk, Florida time, Hurricane Nicole lurked off the state’s east coast. She was about 100 miles from West Palm Beach in south Florida and was moving at about 12 mph. Forecasters projected landfall at about midnight, with Nicole remaining a Cat 1.

Hurricane Nicole Was Late Arrival in Atlantic Season

The storm ended up being a late arrival in hurricane season, which typically peaks in mid-to-late September. Nicole formed as a subtropical system in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean three days ago. She’s the 14th named storm of this year’s Atlantic season. Technically, Hurricane Nicole is a subtropical storm, a kind of hybrid creation. She gets part of her energy as an extratropical storm. That’s any low-pressure system that relies on temperature differences for strength. A tropical storm absorbs energy from warm ocean waters. These subtropicals tend to have larger wind fields.

Hurricane Nicole will weaken as she moves across Florida and then takes a trek through parts of the southeastern United States. By Friday, she’ll become post-tropical, meaning she’ll still bring wind and rain, but has no tropical characteristics.

Nicole will be the second hurricane to hit Florida this season. Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the western coast of the peninsula. Ian, with 150 mph winds, came ashore to Fort Myers on Sept. 28. It crossed Florida and went into the Atlantic Ocean, strengthened and made another landfall in the Carolinas.