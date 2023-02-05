WATCH: Suspected Fugitive Saved From Sinking Yacht By Coast Guard In Wild Video

Heroes from the United States Coast Guard and every other public service branch in America simply don’t get enough credit for the amazing work they do day in and day out. A round of applause is in order for them all, from local leaders all the way up to the most elite special forces. Every day in America, brave people proudly go to work and put everything they have into serving, protecting, and making their communities a better place to be. Many of their heroic actions fly under the radar. Or simply get taken for granted by most of us regular Americans. Every once in a while though, a story pops up that reminds us just how lucky we are to be living in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

A story from earlier this weekend is just such a reminder. The recent story from Fox News is one of the wildest things you will ever read. This dude was just cruising in his Yacht down the Columbia River, seemingly having a good time. Then his boat ran into a gigantic wave and began to sink. Police soon realized the driver of the boat was actually a known suspect. Authorities had been looking for 35-year-old Jericho Labone since Wednesday. Authorities were hoping to question him after he left a dead fish at a nearby residence.

Making the story even more peculiar is that it wasn’t just any residence though. It was actually the house from the classic 1985 film, The Goonies. Just before the police caught up to him though, he was rescued and released by the Coast Guard.

Emergency Mayday Call To U.S. Coast Guard Saved The Man’s Life

Astoria Police Chief Stacy Kelly shared that an acquaintance alerted authorities to a video the man posted to social media that actually showed him being dumb enough to commit the questionable offense on camera. Additionally, as authorities started diving deeper, they realized the man was wanted in British Columbia on charges of criminal harassment, mischief, and failure to comply with the conditions of his court case last fall.

The U.S. Coast Guard posted a video that detailed the daring rescue. A series of tweets directly from the U.S. Coast Guard provided much more context for the situation.

(1/4) #BreakingNews – Talk about arriving in the nick of time! While conducting a training mission at the mouth of the Columbia River, 2 Coast Guard air crews received a #MAYDAY broadcast from the master of the P/C Sandpiper. After notifying watchstanders at Sector Columbia River pic.twitter.com/CtYSgpdPUG — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 3, 2023

The subsequent tweets in the thread detail that rescue boats were launched from a Coast Guard base in Cape Disappointment. Aircrews arrived on the scene to find the yacht being battered by a storm. Stormy conditions made the rescue difficult and dangerous. The Coast Guard was unable to get a boat directly next to the sinking ship because of the treacherous conditions. So the aircrew lowered a rescue swimmer into the water. In the video, the man battles the intense sea’s as he approaches the floundering Yacht. Just as the rescue swimmer hits the water, the yacht capsizes and starts sinking fast.

Luckily the rescue swimmer pulled the man to safety before disaster struck. The man was taken back to the Coast Guard base for evaluation by a medical team. By the time the police arrived at the medical facility to apprehend the man, he had already been released without incident.

“It’s been a really odd 48 hours” concluded Police Chief Kelly.