WATCH: Terrifying Videos Emerge of Tourists Being Charged by Rhinos on Safari

A frightening video shows the terrifying moment a group of massive rhinos run after tourists at an Indian national park. The heart-pounding footage was filmed on December 30 showing the huge wild animals as they aggressively chase the vehicle driving the tourists.

Things Turn Terrifying When The Aggressive Rhino Charges The Vehicle Full Of Tourists

The terrifying video was posted online depicting the bone-chilling moment as tourists explore Manas National Park in Assam, India. The tourists were visiting a forested area in the Indian national park when the terrifying moment took place.

The clip begins with a view from another vehicle watching the rhinos run after the vehicle. Then, the clip switches to a point-of-view shot as the massive animals run at the moving vehicle.

In total, the video features half a minute of the dangerous pursuit that continued for half a mile. The park’s tourists are heard screaming and showing as the video plays out. We can hear them urge the driver to speed things up as the rhino gets uncomfortably close. Thankfully, this angry rhino tired out, eventually. Slowing down in its pursuit and finally stopping altogether.

A Second Video Shows The Moment Another Rhinoceros Persuing Another Group Of Tourists

Another video shows a similarly terrifying moment when panicked tourists spot a massive rhino running straight for them. In this video, the wild animal begins to charge the vehicle when it is much farther behind compared to the animals in the above video. However, this rhino has no problem catching up to the tourists…and there’s a terrifying moment where it seems the vehicle is just not picking up enough speed.

Officials from the park note that three of the jeeps tried to outrun the massive animal. However, the rhino caught up enough to one of these vehicles and brushed up against the tires. While the guests at the park are clearly terrified, no injuries were reported in the event.

The Two Parks Where The Animal’s Charged Tourists Sit Miles Apart From Each Other

The two parks where these chilling encounters took place are located about 150 miles apart and across a river. These locations are among several wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in the country.

According to wildlife experts, rhinos are known to aggressively defend their home territories. These massive animals have been known to guard and protect areas of land as big as one square mile, animal experts say.