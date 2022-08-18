WATCH: These Leaf Frogs Look Like They Just Fell Off a Tree

In this incredible Twitter video, these three frogs shocked viewers across the web because of their incredible camouflage. The beautiful frogs look exactly like the leaves of the trees they call home.

In the video, posted by an account named @gnuman1979, shows an open palm with three of the frogs sitting, seemingly posing for the camera.

“Leaf me alone,” wrote the user in the post’s caption, including a clever pun. Another Twitter user commented an equally clever pun. They wrote: “that is toad-ally a leaf.”

Another user continued the trend of puns when they wrote, “can’t leaf without a follow.” Others suggested that the frogs may be extraterrestrial, saying that they are “alien frogs from Mars.” Their insane camouflage certainly makes them stand out—or really, blend in—from other frogs.

Camouflage helps millions of organisms adapt and survive in their environments. The frogs appear to be horned frogs, although the tweet doesn’t release their exact species. However, their pointed noses and eyelids help the frog masquerade as a leaf. While there are many different types of camouflage, the most effective method these frogs employ is by resembling their surroundings. In this case, the brown frogs resemble—in color shade, shape, and texture—the leaves of the trees they inhabit.

