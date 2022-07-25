WATCH: This 360° View From the Top of Mount Everest Will Absolutely Take Your Breath Away

Each year, hundreds of climbers undergo weeks of climbing in incredibly dangerous and constantly changing terrain and weather to get to the top of Mount Everest. At 8,850 meters (29,035 feet) tall, the view quite literally takes the breath out of your lungs. But once you acclimate to the lack of oxygen available at the top of the world, you can truly appreciate the miles of snowy peaks that stretch out before you and the silence that exists there.

Since 1953, more than 5,000 climbers have made it to the summit of Mount Everest, according to the Himalayan Database. With nearly a third of the oxygen available at sea level, the risk of climbing the 50-to-60-million-year-old mountain is a feat that ways heavy on the minds of potential summiteers.

But for these individuals, the serenity and clarity they achieve at the top is more than worth the danger.

Here’s a peek at what these brave climbers get to experience at the top of Mount Everest:

this 360° view from the top of Mount Everest



There May Be a Wait at the Top of Mount Everest

Crazy as it may sound, climbers may have to wait in line before actually reaching the very top of the massive mountain. The summit, itself, only has room for about a dozen people to stand and admire the view, so oftentimes, climbers will have to take turns staring at the infinite peaks. But there’s a much larger reason behind the wait time at the top of the world.

There’s only a small window for climbers to make their trip up to the summit of Mount Everest. The five-to-10-day window is usually in May, right before monsoon season, when Subtropical Jet Stream winds decrease and the winds flow downwards. And it’s not like you can just hop on a plane and walk right up to Basecamp. There’s one airline that takes you to the remote village of Kathmandu. You then have to endure a two-week climb to Basecamp, all the while trying to acclimate to the radically decreasing amount of oxygen available.

The next few weeks require constant training for the day when your team makes their summit bid and begins the real test. But in order to start the final journey, you need to have an expert understanding of Mount Everest’s weather and ice cliffs.

Once all the stars align, it’s time to move – and quick. New crevasses are always opening, making the ultimate obstacle course even more devastating. There are no second chances, either. You either summit or you don’t.

With all of these factors working against climbers, it makes sense that so many would end up at the top of Mount Everest at the same time. Though, after a two-month trek to the summit, we wouldn’t blame them if they were a little impatient for their turn at the top.