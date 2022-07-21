Watch This Bear Pick up a Traffic Cone by the Roadside After Knocking It Down

In outdoor news, a bear was doing his civic duty when he passed by a knocked over traffic cone by the side of a dusty road. He was just being a good “sa-bear-itan” when he grabbed the cone in his teeth and set it right side up. The video is from a couple years ago, but it still stands that we could learn a few life lessons from this bear.

Viewers sounded off in the comments in support of the bear’s actions. “Literally a better citizen than most people,” one person commented. Another made a pun out of the situation, writing, “Seeing the cone on its side must have been unbearable for him.”

“‘The standard you walk past is the standard you accept’ – Bear probably,” wrote another viewer, imparting some wisdom and speculating on the bear’s thought process. Another commented on the state of humans in comparison. They wrote, “Bear can pickup traffic cone but human can’t put shopping cart away in the grocery store parking lot.”

Others made jokes about why the bear could have possibly done this. One viewer wrote, “When all the park rangers are on quarantine but maintenance still needs to get done.” Another emulated an earlier post, commenting, “He knew the traffic would be unBEARable without this.”

Jokes aside, this is a pretty remarkable bear. Something about that cone on its side didn’t seem right, and he just had to fix it. Personally, I’m so glad this moment was caught on camera, because I could watch this video all day. Something about it just makes me so happy. Essentially, bears are great animals. Dangerous, and best watched from a distance, but still cool.

North Carolina Woman Uses ‘Teacher Voice’ to Scare Off Bear

Former high school teacher Debbie Tomlinson occasionally invites small animals onto her back deck in Sapphire, North Carolina. She told WYFF4 out of Greenville, SC that she’s a bird watcher. “I have feeders out,” she said, “but I always bring them in at night because of the bears.”

Recently, she had a much larger animal try and scale her fence to get to her bird feeders. A mother black bear tried to climb onto Tomlinson’s deck while her cub waited below. Tomlinson had waited a little bit longer than usual to bring in her feeders, and the animal took that as an opportunity. When Tomlinson’s husband alerted her to the fact that there was a bear on the back deck, she first tried tapping on the glass door. The bear was unfazed.

“That was not OK,” Tomlinson said. Then, she launched into what she called her “teacher voice” and told the animal, “Get down from there! Get down from there right now. Go, go, go, go!” She even opened the door and marched right toward the bear fearlessly, saying, “You get down from my porch right now.” She ended with a shout, “How dare you?” The bear dropped from the deck and ran off, successfully admonished.

“Well, of course I used [the teacher voice],” she told WYFF of the incident. “It works every time. I wasn’t afraid. I just didn’t want to lose my feeders. It was very exciting.”