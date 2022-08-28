WATCH: This Bison Stampede at Yellowstone Filmed From Inches Away Is Both Amazing and Terrifying

Yellowstone National Park is known for its wide variety of animals, and perhaps is most famous for its bison. However, the tourists of the park are also known for their ill-advised antics.

In this viral video on YouTube, a huge stampede of bison rockets down a road alongside a line of tourists in their cars. The tourists filming this video lean out their car window and film the trampling herd come by. A few times in the clip, the tourists back away and remark how close the bison get to butting their car. Fortunately, the car—and passengers—survived the incident unscathed.

Bison of all shapes and sizes are seen parading down the road in this incredible sight. Comments on the YouTube video, posted by Buffalo Field Campaign, were turned off.

However, the page provided a description of the video. “They stink? 😂 In Yellowstone National Park, the bison herd was meandering slowly down the road when they hit a bottleneck created by the waiting vehicles. Two dominant bulls began to fight at that location. (It is mating season after all.) The brief fight turned the herd around and got them running. Video courtesy of James Holt.”

The organization that posted the video, the Buffalo Field Campaign (BFC) is the only group working both in the field and in the policy arenas to stop the harassment and slaughter of America’s last wild buffalo.

According to their website, their primary goal is to create permanent year-round protection for bison and the ecosystem they depend on, “including respect for the migratory needs of this long-exploited and clearly endangered species.”

Away From Yellowstone, Colorado Tourists Endanger Themselves by Walking Up to Elk Herd

This viral video endangered the tourists depicted in the video—and angered many viewers online in the process. In the video which can be viewed here, a group of tourists walk right up to an elk herd while the males are in rut.

Any casual observer of nature should know this might not be the best idea. However, many tourists gathered around the elk herd while disregarding their own safety.

While it’s understandable to want to get close to the majestic creatures, they aren’t always friendly, especially up close. And especially not during the fall while the males are in rut. It’s best to observe a bull elk like these from a safe distance.

The video was also uploaded by Kris Hazelton to YouTube. In the video description he writes about the dangers the group imposed to themselves.

“WARNING: It is NOT SAFE being too close to wildlife. We shot this video today with our iPhones at Lake Estes. For safety, we never left our vehicle and we kept a very safe distance. Keep in mind though, bulls do gore cars too. We also felt obligated to shout out warnings because some people don’t realize the danger they are in. Elk are very unpredictable and things can change really fast!”

These tourists were practically begging for one of these elk to ram their antlers into them. Unfortunately, these sorts of incidents occur more frequently than you’d think.