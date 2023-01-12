WATCH This Bobcat Execute a Perfect Attack On… A Turkey Decoy

We all know disappointment, but somehow this poor bobcat attacking a turkey decoy feels even worse than disappointment.

Most of us humans can’t even begin to imagine this struggle anymore. Food is just about the easiest thing to come by, which is startling when you think how long this was not the case for our species. Like all other wildlife, homo sapiens (that’s us) had to hunt and gather what we ate for millennia. Also like all other wildlife, this hunting and gathering was largely unsuccessful.

Imagine your own disappointment if you were, say, hunting a wild turkey with your bare hands. You put all of your energy, physically and mentally, into this hunt. You psyche yourself up, get into the zone, and feel your entire body pulse with energy as your muscles prepare to pounce. It’s either this turkey dies, or you don’t eat. Which, in case we’ve forgotten, does in fact lead to death.

So you leap on said turkey, ravenous for that tender meat… and this happens:

Shared by Fish N’ Hunt Utah on Tik Tok, the clip stops short of showing the bobcat’s own disappointment. Beforehand, though, she executes a perfect pounce that would’ve undoubtedly taken out any living turkey.

How Successful are Bobcats as Hunters?

This begs the question, though, of how often disappointment comes for a bobcat when their prey is, in fact, alive. The life or death struggle is true for both prey and predator, as we all must eat to survive. Felines, big or small, are built to kill, too. Yet as magnificent as they are, their hunting success rate is always far lower than their misses.

CANADA – MARCH 03: Bobcat (Lynx rufus), Felidae, Algonquin Provincial Park, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

For bobcats (Lynx rufus) in particular, wildlife biologists assign a hunt success rate in the ballpark of 20 to 25% in most instances. This means that 80 to 75% of a cat’s targeted prey will escape to live another day. Those 25%, though, go down in a blaze of bloody glory as they feed the food chain.

One of the latest clips from Nature Is Metal shows exactly this as a large bobcat displays phenomenal hunting experience as she takes down a rabbit. Fascinatingly, the lynx species holds a hunt success rate similar to that of the great African lions. And we don’t have to tell you how much larger and more powerful of a predator those big cats are.

For the bobcat, this translates into their species being one of the most successful hunters in North America. This is, undoubtedly, why these mid-sized felines have an exceptionally wide range that runs from Canada all the way down into Mexico.