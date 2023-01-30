Watch This Cliff Completely Bottom out and Collapse

Thanks to wild footage, we can see the moment a cliff collapsed at a San Diego beach. According to reports, earlier this month, the collapse occurred at Black’s Beach, north of La Jolla Shores,

Per reports from news outlets, the cliffs in this area can reach heights up to hundreds of feet. Experts believe the collapse was estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries or fatalities from the incident, which reportedly occurred at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. According to eyewitnesses, the collapse wasn’t instant, and beachgoers could get to safety before the cliff caved in on itself.

Officials also believe the estimated volume of the collapse was 150,000 cubic yards.

“For about 10 minutes chunks of rock falling along the ledge, then just massive piles started falling and collapsing onto the beach so slowly,” a local surfer revealed to news outlets at the time, adding, “I think it happened so slowly, you’d see so many chunks starting to fall that everybody was backing up already.”

Professor of Geology weighs in on recent collapse of cliff

Immediately after the incident, lifeguards sealed off the area to the public.

“This is the biggest landslide we’ve seen around here in many years but it’s actually a piece of an old one that didn’t finish sliding,” said Dr. Pat Abbott. He is a Professor of Geology Emeritus at San Diego State University.

According to Abbott, nearly 41 years ago, another major collapse occurred in the same area. He adds that the cliffs near San Diego’s beach towns have given away in some capacity.

“Five times since 1995, we’ve had sea cliff failures in San Diego County that have killed one to five people each time,” Abbott noted.

According to Abbott, collapses aren’t daily, but they do happen, especially when the conditions are ripe.

“High sea cliffs, waves eating at the base, gravity pulling on it constantly, less sand on the beach in the winter, higher tides, all those things increase the probability of cliff failure,” he added, saying that rain doesn’t help.

“You saturate those rocks with water, that makes them weaker and makes them heavier, which allows gravity to pull with more effective force during these times,” he said.

While collapses are often inevitable, some may try to put in place efforts to thwart the phenomenon–— something Abbott says may not be worth the effort.

“We can take those cliffs and we can grade them back and flatten them like this. We can put up big concrete walls and we can do all those things that would fundamentally spoil the environment. So do we live with mother nature and learn to adapt or are we going to battle her and try to combat and turn everything to concrete and heavy rocks?” posed Dr. Abbott.