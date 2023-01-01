WATCH: This Polar Bear Cub and Its Mama Are Way Too Much for the Internet to Handle

A sweet video of a mama polar bear and her cub is making the rounds on Twitter, and the internet can’t stand the cuteness.

The video, taken by wildlife photographer Ruth Elwell Steck, features a mother polar bear laying in the snow while her cub grabs her face and crawls all over her. The mama bear, for her part, takes it in stride, and allows her cub to play.

🎥 IG: rmsteckphotography pic.twitter.com/ECHhOolNx3 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 1, 2023

Meanwhile, in Alaska’s Prudhoe Bay, US Fish and Wildlife recently relocated a polar bear to captivity in a rare situation. They found the young bear roaming alone near Prudhoe Bay, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service decided to relocate the bear to a local zoo.

The USFWS doesn’t just snatch bears willy-nilly, though. There has to be a good reason for the department to consider relocating an animal from the wild. In this case, the cub was getting too familiar with people. It was beginning to pose a threat to public safety.

“The decision to remove this bear from the wild was not made lightly,” said David Gustine, lead biologist for the USFWS’ Polar Bear Program. “Removing a bear is not a good outcome for the individual or the wild population, but we felt it was the best course of action in this situation.”

US Fish and Wildlife Service Relocates Young Polar Bear After it was Found Wandering Close to an Alaska Town

Experts estimated the young bear’s age between 10 and 11 months and it was in fairly good condition besides a cut on its upper lip. The cut could be a sign of a serious illness, or it could have come from something it ate. Experts monitoring the bear reported that they saw it eating a fox, which could have caused the cut.

Hopefully, the zoo will tend to the bear’s injuries. The polar bear was taken to the Alaska Zoo where it will receive care. But, experts are worried about that fox incident, as it could have had rabies.

“With rabies in fox prevalent in the Prudhoe Bay area, we have special extended quarantine procedures in place for this cub,” said Patrick Lampi, the Alaska Zoo’s executive director.

The bear is currently at the zoo as of Dec. 28, but it is unknown if it will find a permanent home there following quarantine. But, experts do know that it will not return to the wild “given the bear’s behavior around humans and its young age.”

Ohio Zoo Forced to Euthanize Bear Who Exhibited ‘Unusual Behavior’

The Ohio Zoo recently euthanized a 15-year-old polar bear named Anana after she began exhibiting unusual behavior. The behavior did not improve with treatment, and she had not been sick previously.

Biologists at the zoo were unfortunately unable to determine the cause of Anana’s bizarre behavior. Her condition declined and the zoo made the tough decision to humanely euthanize her.