Watch This Skier Stick a Perfectly Timed Back Flip at Steamboat

A ski lift can be an excellent place to do some people-watching. A ski lift can also be a hell of a place for a first date if you’re smooth enough. However, if romance and charcuterie aren’t on the menu, some acrobatics are always fun to watch. This lucky internet user happened to have the camera rolling as a Steamboat skier just absolutely sticks the landing on a casual-looking backflip.

I mean this skier just makes that look too easy. The video was reportedly filmed at the iconic Steamboat Ski Resort in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The 2023 MusicFest At Steamboat Wrapped Up Today

Backflips weren’t the only big things happening at Steamboat this week though. The resort also hosts a major music festival each year. It’s one of the most unique events out there. The price of admission to The MusicFest at Steamboat includes 6 days and 5 nights of lodging. It also comes with lift passes for 4 full days of skiing. Additional night skiing opportunities are available too. Unlimited gondola rides to the more than 200+ hours of live music that the event offers is also a part of the deal.

The MusicFest featured an absolutely epic lineup this year. The artists that perform at Steamboat are typically as country as can be and tend to lean towards the Texas Red Dirt sound. This year’s event showcased an eclectic mix of up-and-comers and established acts that made it one of the best music festivals of the year.

Highlight performers from this year’s MusicFest include Ian Munsick, Randall King, Flatland Calvary, Kolby Cooper, Shane Smith & The Saints, Mike & The Moonpies, Kaitlin Butts, Kat Hasty, Carson Jeffrey, Kylie Frey, Jacob Stelly, Josh Ward, Tanner Usrey, Slade Coulter, Wade Bowen, Triston Marez, and Tyler Halverson.

This year’s event kicked off on January 7th and runs through today, January 12th. Details on next year’s MusicFest At Steamboat have yet to be revealed. However, you can be sure it will again be one of the premiere music festivals of 2024 as well.

Much More Than Just A Music Festival

While music is obviously the main draw for attending The MusicFest at Steamboat, it’s so much more than just a music festival. The epic performances along with everything else to do is what make it one of the coolest events in country music each year. Steamboat Springs is an unmatched venue that should put this event on any music fan’s or skier’s bucket list.

Steamboat is one of the largest ski resorts in the world. It’s also home to more winter Olympians (almost 100) than anywhere else on Earth. The resort offers a wide variety of skiable terrain perfect for skiers of any skill level from beginners to experts. Steamboat Springs also gets hit with more than 300 inches of the best snow powder in the West each season. The lift capacity for the resort is over 40,000 so skiers and snowboarders almost never have to wait in line to ride.