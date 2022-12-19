WATCH: This View of a Volcano Eruption From a Basecamp Will Have Your Jaw on the Floor

During a backpacking trip at an undisclosed location, three lucky explorers managed to catch a front-seat view of a volcano erupting, sending a huge plume of smoke and debris high into the air.

Michael Washington was with two fellow Outsiders and a trusty four-legged companion when the eruption began. Naturally, they gathered close to the ridge, their packs and gear still on their backs and watched the incredible show before them. Though, it’s safe to say they weren’t leaving the area anytime soon. All the while, the smoke plume came alive as it expanded and flowed across the otherwise cloudless sky.

Smartly, Washington and his crew stayed a safe distance away from the volcano as the show unfolded. Just like the rest of us, the trio couldn’t tear their eyes away from the eruption.

Catch a glimpse of the action below.

Getting a first person view of a volcanic eruption from basecamp 😳pic.twitter.com/5XReHID8yc — Outsider (@outsider) December 19, 2022

Group of Tourists Risk Their Safety to Catch Volcano Erupt

This wasn’t the brave group of explorers that decided to camp out at the base of an erupting volcano. Near the base of Volcan de Fuego in Guatemala, a crowd had gathered to capture the moment the stratovolcano blasted hot lava skyward, sending a glowing red rainstorm down every side of the mountain and dangerously close to the folks with their phones and cameras lifted high.

The Volcan de Fuego is actually the tallest in all of Guatemala, standing at 12,346 feet tall. It is a part of the cluster of volcanoes that surround the city of Antigua and has been consistently active since 2002. In fact, its regular activity is what makes the volcano such a popular attraction to extra adventurous campers.

That said, these tourists were taking a huge risk by standing so close to an active volcanic eruption.

“Standing this close to an active volcano is a great way to catch a hot rock to the ol’ meat wagon. Thankfully, all they caught this day was incredible footage,” the account, Nature is Metal, shared.

There was one visitor who managed to steal the scene with their strange choice of experiencing the volcano. Turning away from the mesmerizing explosion, the person decided to watch the scene from their phone while recording their reaction.

Not surprisingly, they got some backlash.

“How can someone see this happen and choose to turn around to film themselves instead of watching the awe inspiring magnificence of this,” one viewer wondered, garnering nearly 1,800 likes. “And as if whoever watches is going to watch their face, not the erupting volcano behind them.”

Lucky for this tourist and others, no debris landed on their heads, but everyone watching agreed that the safest spot for watching the volcano erupt was far from where these folks stood.