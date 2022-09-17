WATCH: Thousands of Mobula Rays Gather Before Quickly Vanishing in Wild Footage

A viral video showcases rays… and then it doesn’t. The mobula rays gather in the video before they quickly leave just as quickly as they appeared.

The video was tweeted out by National Geographic’s Twitter. They captioned the video: “Tens of thousands of mobula rays come together for an epic gathering—and vanish as quickly as they arrived.”

Tens of thousands of mobula rays come together for an epic gathering—and vanish as quickly as they arrived pic.twitter.com/7NQ6O1HJnX — National Geographic (@NatGeo) September 16, 2022

The video reads: “What makes a common scene of mobula rays uncommon? The sheer amount of them. Tens of thousands of rays come together for this epic gathering. Why exactly they do this is not known. And they soon vanished, just as quickly as they appeared.”

One Twitter user jokingly commented an explanation, writing:”Stingray annual conference to elect a new stingray king, president protector of the deep and shallow open seas.”

The video was crazy to see, and many found it interesting.

Huge Stingray Caught by Fisherman

Back in June, a fisherman caught a giant stingray. The Cambodian man caught a 661-pound stingray, and it is confirmed to be the world’s largest recorded freshwater fish. He released the ray after catching it.

“Yeah, when you see a fish this size, especially in freshwater, it is hard to comprehend,” Zeb Hogan, leader of Wonders of the Mekong, tells the University of Nevada in Reno via Associated Press. “I think all of our team was stunned.”

It was a crazy situation all around because the river the man found the ray in — Mekong River — has had a lot of issues with pollution. Hogan says that the fact that a fish could get to be that size in the river is a “hopeful sign.”

“Big fish globally are endangered. They’re high-value species. They take a long time to mature,” Hogan said. “So if they’re fished before they mature, they don’t have a chance to reproduce.”

He then added: “A lot of these big fish are migratory, so they need large areas to survive. They’re impacted by things like habitat fragmentation from dams, obviously impacted by overfishing. So about 70% of giant freshwater fish globally are threatened with extinction, and all of the Mekong species.”

The fisherman received market-rate compensation as well as $600.

Female Loggerhead Turtle Rescued

A loggerhead turtle was rescued in Oregon. U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s official Twitter page shared the news, writing: “Dedicated staff at the Oregon Coast Aquarium rescued a female loggerhead sea turtle earlier this year. Once stabilized, Turtles Fly Too volunteers flew her to SeaWorld San Diego for extensive rehabilitation, including treatment for pneumonia.”

Dedicated staff at the Oregon Coast Aquarium rescued a female loggerhead sea turtle earlier this year. Once stabilized, Turtles Fly Too volunteers flew her to SeaWorld San Diego for extensive rehabilitation, including treatment for pneumonia.



📷courtesy of SeaWorld San Diego pic.twitter.com/18ExvdVwWE — U.S. Fish and Wildlife (@USFWS) September 14, 2021

Although it was a scary situation for the animal, the turtle was able to get healthy again.

“Now healthy and ready to go back to the wild, she was released into the ocean off the San Diego coast. A satellite tracker will help researchers keep tabs on her whereabouts. Video of a loggerhead sea turtle being released into the ocean courtesy of SeaWorld San Diego,” the update read.