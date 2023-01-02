WATCH: Three Bear Cubs Hitch a Ride on Mama Bear Swimming Across a River

We have the perfect clip for you if you want your faith to be restored in humanity. In a clip making its rounds on the internet, viewers can see a litter of bear cubs hitching a ride on their momma’s back as she swims across a river. Check out the heartwarming clip below.

These three baby cubs hitched a ride on the back of "mama." 🐻 pic.twitter.com/VY7FLW9sMv — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 2, 2023

Wisconsin couple amazingly capture clip of strong momma bear and her cubs

According to reports, the adorable clip was shot by Wisconsin residents and wildlife lovers Dan and Nelda Powers. At the time, they were exploring Wisconsin’s Lake Chippewa. During their excursion, the couple took a sunset cruise, and Nelda recorded what many call a once-in-a-lifetime shot of the mama bear carrying her cubs across the lake.

During the clip, you can also hear nearby boaters exclaiming, “She’s working so hard.” and “Bless her heart!”

The mama bear, who seemed unphased by the excited bystanders, swam on unbothered. The clip ends by showing her making her way to the shore with her cubs in tow.

Across the country, another bear cub is recovering well after being rescued and moved to a wildlife center. Now, two weeks after the rescue, the seven-month-old cub appears to be in good health. It’s housed at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center.

On Dec. 15, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued the cub. It was later transferred the animal to the San Diego facility. According to veterinarians, the cub weighs around 30 lbs. and appears to be gaining strength.

Seven-month-old bear cub making big strides after being rescued

The cub is eating eggs, honey, grasses, walnuts, gruel, and fish.

“This little bear is very active and eating well,” revealed Andy Blue, campus director of the Ramona Wildlife Center. “It is our goal to get them stronger and keep them healthy for at least three months, so they can return to the wild where they belong.”

According to officials at the Humane Society, the facility’s veterinary team conducted a visual exam on the animal. Later, they plan on completing a full exam in early 2023 to determine the cub’s gender. They will also do blood work, check its teeth, and perform X-rays.

The cub also stays at the center’s facility, with indoor and outdoor access. Later, officials hope to move the cub to a larger pre-release enclosure outdoors soon.

Then, the bear will get used to the elements. It will also get more chances to run, climb, play and look for food.

In their natural environments, bear cubs would typically stay with their mother for the first two years of its life. The Project Wildlife team works to decrease human-animal contact to reduce the risk of food conditioning.