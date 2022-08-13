WATCH: Tourists Blatantly Disregard Safety, Approaching Elk Herd During Rut

This viral video endangered the tourists depicted in the video—and angered many viewers online in the process. In the video which can be viewed here, a group of tourists walk right up to an elk herd while the males are in rut.

Any casual observer of nature should know this might not be the best idea. However, many tourists gathered around the elk herd while disregarding their own safety.

While it’s understandable to want to get close to the majestic creatures, they aren’t always friendly, especially up close. And especially not during the fall while the males are in rut. It’s best to observe a bull elk like these from a safe distance.

The video was also uploaded by Kris Hazelton to YouTube. In the video description he writes about the dangers the group imposed to themselves.

“WARNING: It is NOT SAFE being too close to wildlife. We shot this video today with our iPhones at Lake Estes. For safety, we never left our vehicle and we kept a very safe distance. Keep in mind though, bulls do gore cars too. We also felt obligated to shout out warnings because some people don’t realize the danger they are in. Elk are very unpredictable and things can change really fast!”

Group Avoids Potential Disaster By Crowding Elks While Males In Rut

These tourists were practically begging for one of these elk to ram their antlers into them. Unfortunately, these sorts of incidents occur more frequently than you’d think.

This week, a Georgia man went toe-to-toe with a huge buck—and lost. Unfortunately for the man, he was gored by the young buck. He received stitches; however, he reportedly remains fine after the incident.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a nine-second video clip to its Facebook page of the deer charging a Newton County resident. Apparently, the buck had been hand-fed and raised by humans, which is against the law in Georgia.

The video shows an unidentified man standing on a back porch deck. He swipes a broom at the whitetail. Before the video begins, viewers can hear audio of the buck smashing into a grill. The resident attempted to “yell at the buck to frighten it off, but the buck paid the resident no attention and went back to ramming the grill.” The Georgia DNR reports that a second resident ran out with a broom to help shoo the buck off.

“Enter broom guy (let’s call him George),” the long-running DNR post continues. “George (who has NO knowledge that this deer has been illegally hand-raised) came out to help shoo the buck away, and brought a broom with him. THERE WAS NO INTENTION TO HARM THE DEER, AS IT WAS JUST A BROOM, NOT A BATTERING RAM. George first attempted to yell at the buck and wave the broom high in the air to scare the deer, but again the buck paid him no mind and continued using his sharp, hardened antlers on the resident’s grill.”

However, the damage could’ve been worse had it been an elk like in the original video.