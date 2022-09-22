WATCH: Trail Cam Shows Moose Mom Walking With Her Young Twin Calves

A trail camera in Minnesota captured a sweet moment. A moose mom was walking with her young twin calves in the woods.

The Voyaguers Wolf Project shared the video from their trail cams. The trail, according to CBS Minnesota, is about five miles south of Voyaguers National Park. The video is stunning.

Along with the beautiful moose family, Voyaguers National Park is one of the best places to see the northern lights. A photographer, Travis Novitsky, shared that the park is one of his favorite spots.

“My favorite spot is on the south shore of any inland lake in northeast Minnesota. Being on the south shore means you get a great view of the lights looking north over the lake,” Novitsky said.

Travel + Leisure shared that in the summer, the Milky Way is usually on full display for parkgoers.

Moose Attacks Colorado Bowhunter

It was recently shared that a moose attacked and nearly killed a bowhunter in Colorado. However, the moose will not be euthanized.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man attempted to shoot the moose with a bow, and the moose retaliated.

“CPW will not be taking management action on the moose,” CPW announced. “Big game animals, especially moose, can be aggressive and unpredictable.”

Bowhunting requires the hunters to be very close to the big animals, so there is an added risk factor.

The officials were impressed with the unnamed hunter’s cool manner.

“His ability to stay cool after being mangled by a moose, to have that presence of mind, is pretty impressive,” wildlife manager Jason Surface said. “Having an emergency beacon device contributed to this hunter’s rescue and it is always good to have a plan when in the woods by yourself.”

The man’s GPS was very possibly what saved him. He used it to report the emergency, and rescuers were able to come to his aid.

Colorado Officers Share Statement About Wildlife Attack

The sheriff’s office also shared a statement about the accident on Facebook.

“The life-threatening severity of the injuries to the hunter required evacuation on an air ambulance, which took him to an area hospital. The hunter told our deputy he had been bow hunting and shot at a bull moose but missed, and it subsequently charged and gored him,” they wrote. “We’re proud of our deputy and his quick, decisive assessment of the injuries to stabilize the hunter. We also commend the party of passers-by who helped transport him down Long Draw Road and waved down our deputy, who also helped our deputy with traffic control so that all the medical personnel on the scene could devote their attention to the injured hunter.”

Many praised the wildlife team and officials that saved the man. “Thank goodness for our amazing first responders and helpful citizens. Great job everyone and I hope he recovers alright!” one commenter wrote.