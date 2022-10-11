WATCH: Trapped Deer Growls at Rescuers Trying To Free It From Hammock

Back in September, a deer in Georgia got its antlers stuck in a rope hammock, and the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division had to cut it out. Not without a lot of complaining from the deer, of course.

A video from the Resources Division shows the deer struggling with its antlers wrapped up in the hammock. The rescuers ease over calmly, trying not to spook the deer and tangle it more. After much struggle and assessment, one of the rescuers eventually sits on the deer’s back legs and hindquarters to keep it still with his partner cuts the ropes on the hammock.

The deer, for its part, makes some truly intimidating noises in protest. At one point, it makes a sound like a loud, deep belch, bellowing like a bear in complaint of being manhandled. It even sounds a little like a hog. In short, this deer makes noises I’ve never heard a deer make. Of course, it’s all for its own good in the end.

Once the rescuers cut the hammock in half and the back half drops away, they work on cutting and untangling the front half, which is where most of the damage is. Once those ropes are untangled finally, the deer scrambles to its feet, with the two rescuers jumping out of the way. It dashes off into the trees, hopefully not to get stuck in something else.

According to a report from The State, the two men were Urban Wildlife Program staff from Fulton County, Georgia. The program helps residents in the metro Atlanta area solve conflicts with wildlife and prevent them before they start. It also promotes habitat conservation in backyards. The program’s Facebook page claims that they provide “proactive outreach, education efforts, situation-specific technical assistance, and onsite response to emergencies.”

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Asks Hunters for Deer Observations in the Field

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for insights from hunters on the state of the deer population. The goal is to create a new method of data collection but also to involve hunters in the management of the state’s deer population.

“This allows hunters to become actively involved in deer management in Minnesota,” Eric Michel, deer project leader for Minnesota’s farmland region, said in a statement. “Using citizen science, working with our deer hunters, allows us a much further reach than we would have otherwise.”

The problem is, the program doesn’t interest a lot of hunters. So far, only 49 of the 400,000 registered and licensed hunters in the state have filled out the surveys. Initially, the surveys were strictly for bow hunters, who spend more time in the field than those who hunt with firearms. But, now they’re open to all hunters. It’s possible that an incentive program along with the surveys will make more hunters interested.