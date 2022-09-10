Two Big Black Bears Have Full-on Battle Royale Over a Kiddie Pool in Wild Video

Earlier this summer, cameras captured footage of two large black bears fighting over a kiddie pool filled with water. Needless to say, there wasn’t enough room for both of the huge animals, so one had to go.

In late July, in North Bend, Washington, residents were dealing with a heatwave in the area. Humans weren’t the only residents in the area looking to cool off. Two black bears came across a small pool filled with water on a basketball court. The animals took full advantage since the kiddie pool had no occupants and jumped right in to cool down.

The only problem is that the two full-grown black bears weren’t going to fit into the pool together. So, a short scuffle ensued between the bears. After some mouthing back and forth, the bear on the right pushed his opponent out of the pool and took sole ownership of the water. The triumphant black bear stares at the other bear for a second to make sure they’re not coming back in. Then, it proceeds to plop down into the pool as the victor enjoys its reward.

Towards the end of the short clip, you can see the second black bear in the background start to walk away from the basketball court. Meanwhile, the first bear is stretched out in the pool basking in the sun, enjoying the cool water, and looking content as can be. The 26-second clip made its way to YouTube and has since gone viral with half a million views.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) estimates that 20,000 black bears live in Washington state. Around 500 black bear sightings and human-bear encounters are reported to WDFW each year.

Authorities Tranquilize Black Bear Cub After It Roams Through Oregon Neighborhood

The two black bears fighting over the kiddie pool weren’t the only encounters reported in the Pacific Northwest in recent history. In fact, earlier this week, a black bear cub was spotted in a neighborhood in Bend, Oregon.

The young black bear was seen wandering around the neighborhood on Tuesday and Wednesday before the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife got involved. The department tranquilized the young bear, performed health checks, and then released it into a more suitable habitat. ODFW shared that the bear cub is likely 7-8 months old and that they released it back into Deschutes National Forest.

“It is unclear why the bear was separated from its mother prematurely,” ODFW’s statement said.

The department also shared that they haven’t received any reports about a dead mother bear in the area. Therefore the young black bear seems to have ventured out on its own, albeit slightly earlier than usual.

“We have no reports of damage associated with this bear. So it’s likely the young bear just got confused and wandered into town,” said Andrew Walch, ODFW’s Deschutes district wildlife biologist.

“We are glad we were able to get this young bear back to the wild,” Walch added. “And thanks to the Bend Police Department for their assistance and the public for alerting us to the bear. The young bear is in good physical condition, which should increase its survival chances.”