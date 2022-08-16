WATCH: Two Dogs Go to Battle With Absolutely Massive Eagle

In this viral video originally posted to TikTok, a huge eagle attacks a dog until another dog swipes in to rescue its canine companion.

The video, filmed on a Native American reservation in Alaska, has users called the encounter “unbelievable.”

The two dogs, who appear to be Corgis, tag-team wrestle the bird on a wet road. In the clip, the eagle digs its talons into the black dog, forcing the dog backward in retreat. Then, the eagle forces the dog over onto its back. A red dog runs into the frame and breaks up the fight. The eagle spreads its massive wingspan and caws, signaling the end of the fight. Both dogs walk away in opposite directions. The eagle looks back, seeing if the dogs will return, but they do not. Dramatic music plays in the background during the whole clip, which garnered over 150,000 favorites.

TikTok user @Coastal_907 captured the video from inside his home while looking out a sliding door.

#Eagle trying to take down a #RezDog,” the user wrote in his caption. “Pinned him by the throat! Little did he know Rez dogs have eachothers back. #Alaska.”

Bald Eagle Plucks Seagull Straight From the Ocean

Recently, an Instagram account called NatureIsMetal posted a viral video of a bald eagle snatching a seagull out of the ocean in British Columbia.

“It’s A Date,” the account captioned the encounter. “I’ll pick you up around dinner time, and I’ll take you to that spot I was telling you about. No, your friends can’t come.”

In the video, the bald eagle swoops in and plucks a seagull out of the ocean for dinner. Many seagulls follow behind chasing the bald eagle to no avail.

The account is popular on Instagram for posting nature videos at their most natural. While many online viral nature videos center on wholesome animals getting along with each other, this account is focused on the opposite. The account follows the food chain—basically, it chronicles nature eating nature and animals adapting to overcome chaotic environments.

As usual, faithful viewers of the channel commented how impressed they were with the video and the clever caption on it.

The people taking the video couldn’t believe what they were watching, yelling out for the bald eagle to drop the seagull. The seagull drags against the water at some points as it struggles to free itself from the eagle’s grip. However, it never wiggles free, despite the other gulls chasing after to help.

“Respect to the other seagulls. Ride or die,” they commented, referring to the seagulls chasing after the bald eagle.