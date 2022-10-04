WATCH: Two Endangered Sea Turtles Get Released Into the Wild

Two endangered sea turtles that were once facing challenges now have a new opportunity in the deep blue sea. In a recent Twitter post, officials at the Georgia center show off the exciting moment when the two marine animals were sent out to sea. Joining the rest of the wildlife. This exciting news comes after the Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles have spent the last several months recovering from injuries.

These two endangered Kemp's Ridley sea turtles are heading back to sea after spending months recovering from injuries at Jekyll Island's @GASeaTurtles Center. 🐢



The center's founder, Dr. Terry Norton, explains why releases like this make his job so rewarding. pic.twitter.com/9FlQFMdWmi — Pattrn (@pattrn) October 4, 2022

“These two endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles are heading back to sea,” the recent Twitter post notes.

“After spending months recovering from injuries at Jekyll Island’s @GASeaTurtles Center,” the message continues.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center Works To Help The Animals Who Are In Desperate Need Of Care

In the adorable Twitter post, we meet the two special animals as officials at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center gather to celebrate the big moment as they prepare for their new life out in the ocean. We also get a glimpse of the extremely important work that the center does helping injured animals heal and return to the wild.

“The five most common injuries for sea turtles would be trauma from boat strikes,” notes the center’s founder Dr. Terry Norton.

“We see a lot [that have been] hit by a car,” Norton continues.

According to the center, these marine animals can also face severe injury from a variety of other threats. Some of these threats include getting hooked by fish hooks or getting stuck in dredges. It is the dredge danger that injured one of these recently released animals.

The Wildlife Center Has A Very Important Mission

According to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center’s website, the experts seek to not only help the sea turtle species but to also watch it “thrive.”

“Our hope is to not only help this charismatic species survive but to watch it thrive,” notes Norton who works as a veterinarian for the center. According to the statement, the experts with the organization have a mission to rehabilitate the animals as well as contribute to public education about marine wildlife, including sea turtles. The center also focuses on continuing research on a variety of wildlife along the Georgia coast.