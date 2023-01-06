WATCH: Two Hawks Team Up To Hunt a Squirrel, Catching It In Midair

It doesn’t matter if you’re flying fighter jets, trying to pick up chicks at the bar, or two hawks hunting a squirrel. It’s always helpful to have a good wingman. While most birds of prey fly solo, Harris’s Hawks typically hunt in pairs or small groups. These hawks in the video were being flown by falconers. However, the techniques on display are the same ones used by wild birds too. Harris’s Hawks are some of the most prolific hunters in the animal world.

Teamwork makes the dream work. That’s evident by this video recently shared by the iconic Instagram account Nature Is Metal. The account shares some of the best nature-based videos on the internet. Their captions are also always super detailed and very informative.

Harris’s Hawks Showcase Unique Hunting Abilities

One of the unique things about Harris’s hawks is that they are one of the few species of raptors that regularly hunt in pairs or small groups. This cooperative hunting behavior is thought to be an adaptation that allows them to take down larger and more difficult prey, as well as to defend their territory against other predators.

They are known for their ability to coordinate their movements and work together to flush out and capture prey. They are thought to use a variety of tactics. Including chasing prey, diving from the air to capture prey on the ground, and using their talons to snatch prey from trees or other perches.

Harris’s hawks are highly adaptable predators that can survive in a wide range of habitats, including deserts, grasslands, and forests. They are known to hunt a variety of prey, including small mammals, birds, reptiles, and insects.

Harris’s Hawks Hunt Similarly to Packs of Wolves

According to the Audobon Society, the world’s premier authority on all things birds, the hunting techniques of wild Harris’s Hawks are similar to those exhibited by wolf packs. Other species of raptors like Aplomado Falcons, Peregrine Falcons, and Golden Eagles have also been documented hunting in flocks. However, according to James Bednarz an avian ecologist at the University of North Texas, Harris’s Hawks have the most sophisticated level of hunting cooperation ever observed in the bird world.

Bednarz led one of the most complex research projects ever conducted on the species. The study used radio transmitters to monitor hawk behavior. It became clear that the hawks who lived together, typically in groups of 5, also hunted together.

The hawks will scan an area by splitting into two groups. One group will perch up in a tree on the lookout. Meanwhile, the second group buzzes over the hunting grounds from above. The two groups will then methodically leap-frog their way over an area, alternating between perching and flying. The ultimate goal is to then ambush something.

When a rabbit or squirrel is located, all 5 hawks will dive bomb in from different directions to limit the prey’s chances of escape. Harris’s Hawks will also periodically land on the ground to block a running rabbit or fleeing squirrel from reaching cover or climbing a tree. They will continue this pattern until they ultimately run their next meal into exhaustion.