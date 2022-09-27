WATCH: Two Massive Bull Elk Throw Down in Antler-Locking Battle on Golf Course Green

Here at Outsider, we love sports, covering everything from golf to football. However, a new video has proven that bull elk are certainly the superior athletes, demonstrating they are capable of settling their scores on the green without even picking up a golf club.

Footage from what many commenters stated is Evergreen Golf Course shows two bull elk literally going head to head in an antler-locking battle of strength. The clip had the internet in hysterics as their fight took place feet from a nearby bunker. And during the face-off, they unintentionally sent an innocent green flag bowing and waving. As the bulls fight, the flag gets caught in the crossfire, snapping back and forth between the animals.

Viewers, in awe of the mighty bull elk, had some of the funniest responses to the clip.

“Now I gotta bring my bow when I golf?” one joked. “Deal.”

A second added, “Excuse me guys. Trying to play through.”

Plenty of comments joked about the elk helping to aerate the green.

“Free aeration,” a viewer joked, while another said, “One way to aerate the greens.”

“From green to rough,” one other commenter laughed.

As much as we love seeing elk strength on full display, we’re hoping it doesn’t take place on the greens often. That fight alone is going to cause a lot of necessary repairs.

Bull Elk Unleashes Earsplitting Bugle In Epic Clip

It’s peak rut season for American elk. And that means bulls nationwide are getting loud and angry as they fight others for the right to mate. In many of our national parks, from Rocky Mountain to Yellowstone National Park, male elk have been seen going head to head for weeks. Their bugles have also become more common, warning off potential competitors with their noisy call. A video from Yellowstone National Park captures one bull elk unleashing one of the most earsplitting calls we’ve ever heard.

Given that a few moments into the video, we see a female cow walking alongside the massive male, the call was likely a warning to other nearby males to stay away. The call begins with a low rolling grumble before quickly climbing into something not unlike a screech.

While the elk’s bugle is iconic for its distinct sound, the National Park Service actually states that each of the animals’ calls is different and “acts as a calling card to females.”

More importantly for us though, a bulging elk is, potentially, a dangerous one. Not only does the bugle sound serve to warn off other males, but it also is intended to warn off other threats—including humans. At this time of year, bull elk are extremely territorial. So while it’s always a good idea to maintain your distance from these massive, hooved beasts, doing so in the fall is especially important.