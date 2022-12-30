WATCH: Two Tourists Dive Into Bass Pro Shops’ Fish Tank

Well, it looks like some people have actually done it…jumping into the Bass Pro Shops’ famous fish tank. And, let’s just go ahead and set this wild move under the category of dangerous things all of us who have spent time in any one of the popular Bass Pro Shops have wanted to do at one time or another – but never had the guts to.

But, it realistically also belongs on the Tourons of Yellowstone page…since it is a very dangerous stunt. While the animals in the tank aren’t wild animals, necessarily, a human swimming in the tank could be quite damaging to the ecosystem.

Tourons Take Over The Bass Pro Shops Fishtank In Wild Video Clip

The shocking video clip begins just as these Bass Pro Shops customers – or the used-to-be customers – as they dive right into the water. We kinda wish there was a little more to go on here…it would be fun to have had a glimpse of the conversations that lead to this crazy stunt.

The moment happens before we can even process that it’s happening. One of the swimmers even cannonballs into the massive fish tank. At first, it looks like only two tourons are going for a swim here, but once the splashes settle, we see that there are three people in the fish tank.

The video then focuses on one of the divers as they swim to the see-through edge of the Bass Pro Shop fish tank. The other two have moved along to the other side of the tank. While much of the danger certainly lies in the fact that it is probably very illegal to swim in this tank, we soon learn there is a strong possibility of injury escaping the tank as well.

It’s Not Easy Making A Fast Getaway On The Slippery Floors!

As one of the rogue Bass Pro Shop customers climbs out of the fish tank, they are clearly on a mission to book it right out of the area. However, doing this isn’t quite as easy as this person originally thought, it seems.

First, the swimmer has a hard time crawling out of the massive fish tank. After all, this tank is not meant for recreational moments such as this one. Once the wayward Bass Pro Shop customer makes their way over the clear edge of the fish tank, they land hard onto the ground. They do catch their footing eventually, however, after slipping and sliding around a bit. It’s not clear what happened to these people after their impromptu swim. However, we do feel confident they were easily spotted by security in their wet clothes!