WATCH: ‘UFO’ Over Las Vegas Stuns Sin City Residents

The Las Vegas Strip is a tiny 4-mile stretch of land, but one in which almost anything can happen. Sin City residents are no strangers to the strange and unusual – in fact, UFO sightings are a somewhat common occurrence in Las Vegas. And it makes complete sense. The notorious Area 51 Air Force facility and suspected alien experimentation site is just a few miles across the desert, after all.

With that in mind, it’s not all that surprising, or even out of the ordinary, that multiple UFO sightings cropped up a couple of days before Christmas 2022. While at Sapphire Las Vegas for a night of work, a group of employees noticed a strange patch of lights in the sky. Though obscured by the clouds, a cluster of red, white, and yellow lights was clearly visible above the club.

Sapphire manager Brett Feinstein was among those witnessing the strange event, filming the lights with his phone before posting it to social media as proof of the UFO. “Honestly, this is really strange,” Feinstein said as he panned up to show the glowing orbs. “I mean, we’re here every night. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

There is a #ufo above Sapphire Las Vegas right now! pic.twitter.com/09uxskLiqm — Brett Feinstein (@HotHeadBrett) December 23, 2022

Social Media Reacts to Las Vegas UFO Sighting

The Las Vegas UFO sighting immediately sparked a tidal wave of replies, many of which expressed agreement that the lights were undoubtedly that of an alien spaceship. “Def wild cause it’s reflecting the light when it hits it! That def something up there,” one user wrote. “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Unless you see a UFO, then you don’t stay in Vegas,” joked another.

Others came with questions. When, exactly, did Feinstein see it? Did he hire actors to pretend to see the UFO along with him? Was this all just a promotional tactic for his club?

Feinstein assured them, however, that it was no hoax. “I was told about it at 11:47 pm,” he wrote in the replies. “I think it was there for a little bit before I got there. Our Sapphire security guard said he saw something fly by and then that appeared. It was there for several hours. Eventually, it started to fade behind cloud cover. Never moved or made noise.”

Experts Believe UFO Was Actually a Rare Atmospheric Phenomenon

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a good, albeit rare, explanation for the lights – and it has nothing to do with UFOs. Instead, experts believe they were “light pillars,” as the light cluster didn’t move and the cloud temperature was cold enough to produce the phenomenon.

“Long pillars of multicolored light streaking the sky seem like the perfect backdrop for impending alien invasion,” the NWS wrote on their official website. “But in reality, light pillars are a common effect that can be found all over the world.”

“They do come from above — not extraterrestrials, but tiny crystals of ice hanging in the atmosphere. … Ice is very reflective, so when light hits those wider faces, it bounces around and reflects off more ice crystals.”

“That means we get these vertically stacked mirrors floating in the atmosphere,” they continued. “The light hitting it gets reflected up and up (or down and down, depending on the source), and becomes a radiant column in the sky. Light can come from the sun, moon, cities, street lights — any strong light source.”