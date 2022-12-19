WATCH: Unsuspecting Man and His Dog Get Charged by Moose While Checking the Mail

Moose are massive creatures, however, a recent TikTok video proves these behemoths can lurk silently in plain sight. A viral video captures the moment an unsuspecting man and his dog, having only gone outside to check the mail, get charged by a massive moose. The man narrowly avoids a potentially devastating confrontation with the animal as he slips and slides in the snow.

No doubt these kinds of encounters can certainly end badly, as male moose reach as much as 1,500 pounds. Still, the video after the fact is hysterical.

Viewers watch as the man glances up just in time to see the moose launch into a charge. Hooting and whistling for his dog as he runs away, the small but feisty pup twists and turns in and out of the much larger animal’s hooves. Fortunately, both the dog, named Reece, and his owner walk away from the incident unscathed. Viewers praised the dog for his efforts in the comments following the clip.

“Man that dog was ready to throw paws,” one viewer commented. Another quipped, “The little dog is a g. It ain’t the size of the dog in the fight. It’s the size of the fight in the dog.”

First Ever Moose Sighting at Mount Rainier National Park Caught on Camera

Moose sightings across the majority of the continental U.S. are extremely unusual, with just 5,000 of these individuals calling our country home compared to the 200,000 populating Alaska, or the million+ living in Canada. However, against all odds, park rangers at Mount Rainier National Park captured a magnificent sight on camera recently, recording the first-ever moose sighting in Mount Rainier earlier this month.

Images from the camera show a singular moose trudging its way up a mountainside through mounds of snow. The national park excitedly wrote on Facebook, “This is the first recorded moose sighting from within Mount Rainier National Park and southwestern Washington!…we are really excited about this sighting!”

Park experts believe this moose has been prowling Mount Rainier for a few months now as a similar moose sighting occurred over the summer about 40 miles away. Shared descriptions and the proximity of the sightings have led experts to believe this is the same moose.

Viewers were equally thrilled about the historic sighting. Taking to the comments following the national park’s post, one person wrote, “This is amazing! I have only seen moose in Denali NP, Tetons NP, and in the Canadian Rockies. So cool [they] are here now. A reminder to everyone, moose are extremely dangerous.”

That last part is true, though moose don’t attack for no reason. Most commonly, they will charge a human if they are provoked or feel threatened. Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game states, “they can become aggressive when they are harrassed by people, dogs, and traffic, or when hungry and tired, especially in winter when they must walk through deep snow.”