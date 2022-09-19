WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.

Kyle Burgess of Provo, Utah was on a hike in 2020. That’s when he discovered that he was hiking in an area that he probably shouldn’t have been. A mountain lion, presumably a mother with a den, was not happy seeing the random intruder.

Watch as Kyle goes from a nice afternoon jog to fearing for his life. The cougar was almost relentless. Yelling and waving his arms only did so much.

The hiker said, “Mom was just doing her job. She was protecting her babies.” So no hard feelings, it sounds like.

Being outdoors is a great way to connect with nature, but sometimes nature wants to get a little too close. That mountain lion wasn’t looking for a fight, either. She just wanted to be scary enough to get rid of what she perceived as a threat. Little did she know, she had the upper hand the entire time.

Once you get out west, there are all kinds of mountain lions lurking around. They are fearsome beasts that will protect their territory at all costs. For people living in these areas with bigger populations, sometimes the issue comes right into their own backyards.

Mother Fends Off Mountain Lion Going After her 4-Year-Old

One California mother thought her 4-year-old was outside playing. However, something much more dangerous was going on just outside in her backyard. After hearing her son crying on the back deck, she went out to see what was going on. There she saw something no parent ever wants to see.

“[The mountain lion] was staring at my son,” she said. “He was about 4 feet away from him. [The animal] was staring at him like he was dinner. He looked thin and hungry.”

Springing into action, the mother jumped outside and started yelling and trying to charge at the animal. It worked out in her favor and the predator ran away. Off to find an easier meal if she can.