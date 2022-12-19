WATCH: Video Emerges of Helicopter Crash That Wildlife Researchers Miraculously Survived

Three wildlife researchers had to be rescued by a crew from the Utah Department of Public Safety following a helicopter crash. The amazing helicopter rescue transpired last Thursday near Moab, Utah, reports Outdoor Life. While the wildlife researchers were busy collaring mountain goats, the accident happened. To everyone’s amazement, no one was seriously injured. Thanks to the rescue team, they were safely out of the mountains by around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec 8.

The group was contracted by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to study the migrations and winter survival rates of mountain goats, according to DWR public information officer Faith Jolley. The agency had hired a private company, Helicopter Wildlife Services, to further investigate the matter. The goat species is not native to La Sals and was only introduced in 2013. The researchers were tranquilizing and placing collars on the goats for further study.

The helicopter crash is still being investigated by officials. Jolley stated that the helicopter was most likely a total loss. According to a spokesperson from the U.S. Forest Service, the chopper went down in Mount Tukuhnikivatz’s Cleaver Chutes Area. Footage of the daring rescue was shared on YouTube.

The helicopter crash was caused by falling rocks, according to the pilot

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but the pilot believes it may have been caused by falling rocks, which appear to have hit the blades while the helicopter flew close to the cliff face,” Jolley explained. On December 8 at around 11:15 in the morning, the San Juan County Sheriff’s office got a report about an accident. They described “a witness in the area reported a metallic blue helicopter [going] down in steep terrain on the mountain peak but did not see any smoke or fire.”

The steepness of the alpine terrain caused complications for the DPS helicopter crew. They arrived at the scene per request from the sheriff’s office. Captain Luke Bowman, who piloted the rescue helicopter, spoke to reporters about the incident. Bowman said that their location was on a 60-70 degree slope at the base of a cliff. Because of this, any movement could have resulted in them falling even further down.

“They had a very steep slope with a lot of runout, and you had an aluminum or metal helicopter that could have slid very easily on that slope,” Bowman told FOX-13 News. “I think they were very fortunate to not go tumbling down any further.” The rescuers contacted the three wildlife researchers and hoisted them into the DPS helicopter one at a time. They arrived at the staging area around 3:15 pm. Medical crews discovered that they had only minor injuries and soreness from the crash.