WATCH: Video of Dachshunds Hiking at Banff National Park Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons

Dachshunds are really cute dogs and we could not imagine them walking around a place like Banff National Park in Canada. But you know, that’s exactly what these beautiful beasts would do. Their owner decided to take a video that went viral of them. Dachshunds can be pretty and funny at the same time. Well, when this dog owner decided to bring their dogs along for the fun, it produced something quite interesting. Namely, this very awesome video that people will talk about after seeing it.

A lot of people were busy in the comments section of this TikTok video. One of them even asked account owner @yogilongdog about safety protocols within Banff National Park. Fellow account user @the.jensen.pack asked, “Did you find it fairly easy to have your pups with you in Banff? Good accommodations? I would love to take our pups with us there!” To which @yogialongdog wrote back, “Banff is extremely dog friendly.”

Banff National Park Sets Scene For Furry Dachshunds

This is good news because there are so many people who would love to take their dogs with them. Banff National Park is a gorgeous national park in Canada. Its natural beauty stands out. Dog owners will want to know which national parks accept dogs. Some have restrictions; others might be a little bit looser. It’s always good to check in with these national parks and see what are their rules about animals.

Some observers were adding their comments in, where else, the comments section of this video. “So very beautiful! Dachshunds are the best. And the scenery isn’t too bad either,” said @a_double.l_i_e. “All praise the wiener dog king of the mountain,” said @cowboy_jones.

Meanwhile, there is more dachshund news and we think you will like this story. It does involve another TikTok account user. This one goes by the handle of Noodle the Mini Sausage. In this video’s case, there reportedly have been 8.3 million views of this video. It shows Noodle getting a shower. The post has a message on it. It states: “pov [point of view] when your dog’s favorite thing is having showers.”

We should tell you that this video has not been verified just yet. In it, though, we will see the dog moving its head. The Dachshund is doing this under a stream of water. Where is the dog located? He appeared to be either a sink or a bathtub. Still, the dog is seen putting his face against the water flow. His eyes are closed while that wagging tongue sticks out her and there.