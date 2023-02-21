WATCH Video Revealing Whales Sleeping Completely Vertically

A new clip from National Geographic shows several sperm whales catching some z’s. However, the video might shock you. While you might assume they sleep horizontally, they actually sleep vertically. Check it out below.

According to experts, whales, like all mammals, need sleep. However, they’re air breathers, meaning they must stay semi-conscious while sleeping.

Today, there are 90 different species of whale, all of which can hold their breath for around an hour or more. Afterward, they swim to the water’s surface to breathe out of their blowhole every 15 minutes.

Expert weighs in on why whales sleep vertically

However, experts say whales sleep differently than any other mammal.

According to Naomi Rose, Marine Mammal Scientist at the Animal Welfare Institute, cetaceans, the family of aquatic mammals, including whales, and dolphins, cannot become entirely unconscious while sleeping.

“It’s an interesting dilemma for wholly aquatic air breathers. To deal with living in the water full-time, while having to breathe air at the surface, they have evolved into voluntary breathers, as a way to prevent accidentally inhaling water at inopportune moments,” she said.

Rose also noted that whales consciously control their blowholes with their “powerful muscles.” As a result, they must always be awake and conscious to keep from drowning.

“They do not breathe autonomously, as terrestrial animals do,” Rose said. She added: “If they were unconscious, which means being fully asleep, they would not breathe and would drown. So [whales] have solved the problem with unihemispheric sleep: that is, they shut down only one half of the brain at a time, keeping one-half conscious and breathing.”

In addition, whales have some of the biggest brains in existence. For instance, sperm and killer whales have the biggest brains of all living mammals. As a result, they can consciously decide which part of their brains to use at certain moments.

Rose also noted this odd way of sleeping could be seen most frequently in captive whales, as they’re easier to pinpoint. In addition, when whales are resting, they keep one eye closed with the other open.

“The behavioral state is, in fact, known as resting, rather than sleeping, for this reason. They continue to swim, slowly and regularly—in tight synchronous formation for social cetaceans—occasionally floating still for a few seconds, up to a couple of minutes, perhaps, often very near the surface,” she added.

Their sleeping position also differs somewhat between species. For example, some types of whales, such as sperm whales, go into a deep vertical sleep when they swim in groups.