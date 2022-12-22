WATCH: Video Shows Driver Navigate Terrifying One-Lane Road on Cliffside

Are you a thrill-seeker with a fear of heights? Then the following video might just be your perfect happy medium. A now-viral clip sees the moment a couple in Scotland drives along a terrifyingly narrow one-lane road on the edge of a cliff that borders the ocean.

Scariest drive ever? Cliff edge in Aberdeenshire, Scotland https://t.co/qhpjsgQBrT pic.twitter.com/KMlyf2WBLq — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2022

According to the tweet from the New York Post, the above footage was captured in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. To the right of the car is a row of local homes and buildings. And, just a few feet to their left on the edge of the cliff are the frigid waters of the ocean. Waves crash along the cliffside as the car drives along, soaking the narrow road and threatening to pull the couple into its depths.

The New York Post writes atop the clip, “This drive is a one-way road … to a panic attack.”

Per their video caption, the couple in the car had been vacationing in Scotland while making the drive along the cliffside. While the treacherous roadway and the cottage they occupied during their stay offered stunning views of the ocean, the couple decided to park in an easier spot the next time they headed out, instead of walking to the cliffside.

Viewers, after watching the terrifying clip, shared hysterical responses in the comments.

“WTF,” one person write. “In my nightmares maybe I could drive that road… Yikes!”

A second person quipped, “Uhhh…pull over, I can walk from here.”

California Couple Out for a Drive Takes Terrifying Plunge Off Steep Cliffside

Fortunately, things ended well for the couple after their drive along the cliff. However, here in the states, a couple saw those same fears we experienced watching the above clip realized when their car when tumbling backward down the side of a cliff off of a California highway. They, fortunately, were able to walk away from the wreck relatively unscathed.

On Tuesday, California couple Cloe Fields and Christian Zelada spun off a cliff along Monkey Canyon in Angeles Forest, rolling backward 300 feet down into the canyon. Speaking with local news outlets, they said they had pulled over to the side of Angeles Forest Highway to let another vehicle pass when they went tumbling over the ledge.

Suddenly, “we felt the rolling and then we were upside down,” Fields recalled. Though the car landed on its roof at the bottom of the canyon, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department was able to successfully enact a rescue of the distressed couple.

Nevertheless, the experience was certainly traumatic. Looking back on how differently things could have gone, Fields said, “I was hyperventilating and crying at the same time. They’re like, ‘You’re okay, you’re alive, you’re fine.’ It was so fast, I was like, ‘I can’t believe this happened.'”

Sgt. John Gilbert with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department also shared a statement about the couple’s tumble over the cliff. He said, “We’ve had vehicles go over and we are dealing with a fatality. For them to go over and survive is nothing short of a miracle.”