WATCH: Video Shows Montana Woman’s Bed Frame Frozen Over During Historic Cold Front

Around a third of the U.S. population is bracing for the coldest Christmas in 40 years as the country is slammed with a historic winter storm. Every state from California to Florida is experiencing strange consequences of the blistering cold, from falling iguanas to “ice pancakes” floating downstream. The states hit the hardest by the cold front, however, are those in the Upper Midwest and High Plains.

As one might expect, Montana is suffering some glacial temperatures as well. Areas across the state are seeing temperatures dip below -40 degrees, almost cold enough to break all-time records for the state. And one Montana resident is having a particularly tough time with the cold front, as she recently went into her bedroom to discover her headboard had frosted over.

“You want to know just how cold it is in Montana? Um, this is my headboard,” she says, indicating the thick layer of frost covering the wood. “This is right behind my back pillows. Holy s–t.”

“Yes, I have heat,” she explained in a subsequent video. “It is a propane heat, because I live in a trailer if you can’t tell. My new home is now a trailer. But it is plenty warm in here. I also have two heaters, and they just bought me a bigger heater yesterday. And in my bed, I have a sherpa blanket.”

“I have six pillows on my bed in total,” the TikTok user continued. “The black and white ones y’all saw in the video are the ones touching the headboard space, which yes, it’s an exterior wall, so that gets all the cold. And then I have two more pillows between myself and the cold.”

Social Media Commiserates With Frozen Bed Owner Amid Cold Front

In a single day, the video posted by TikTok user SarahElizabeth4444 amassed more than 8 million views and 12 thousand comments. The replies are a mixture of jokes and warnings against the mold to come. As many users pointed out, the frost likely isn’t a product of the extreme temperatures produced by the cold front but of poor insulation in her home.

“It’s an insulation problem that will probably turn into a mold issue down the road…” a concerned user replied. “I live in Minnesota, we put insulation in the walls,” another snarked. “It’s beginning to look a lot like mold spreading through the air,” added a third.

Meanwhile, fellow Montana residents took to the replies to commiserate with the frozen bed owner. “My bedroom curtain is frozen to my window,” one user wrote. “My pillow froze to the window in -50 one night,” another said.