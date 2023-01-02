WATCH: Viral Alligator ‘Rock Formation’ Clip Has the Internet in Heated Debate

A new viral video of an alligator “rock formation” is currently making its rounds on the Internet and sparking quite a debate.

The alligator rock formation video first surfaced on Twitter over the weekend. “Strange rock formation or prehistoric gator?” Twitter user, Historic Vids, shared on the social media platform.

Strange rock formation or prehistoric gator? pic.twitter.com/x9Vf2dC9Hy — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 30, 2022

However, some people believe that this formation was not part of nature. “There are some great artists out there,” actress Tiffany Haddish stated. “Someone did that, not nature.” To which others responded with, “And the person isn’t nature? Must’ve been a robot that wasn’t built by nature or someone.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Really don’t even need a great artist to do this. Anyone [with] a little photo editing knowledge can do it.”

Meanwhile, other Twitter users had different thoughts about what the alligator formation is. “Perception is crazy here. Could be just an actual gator under clear water.” And someone else declared, “That’s what Godzilla wants you to think.”

The great debate continues.

Florida Man Opens Up About His Fight With an Alligator

While speaking to the Daily Mail in late December, Florida resident Eric Merda opened up about his recent fight with an alligator.

Merda was at Lake Manatee one evening when he came across the alligator that attacked him. The large reptile ended up ripping the man’s right arm off. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been hit in the head hard by something metal,” he explained. “Everything turned black for half a second. It was like lightning striking.”

Luckily after that minute, Merda attempted to wrestle the alligator by wrapping his free arm around the reptile’s body. He ended up kicking frantically as the gator attempted to pull him under. “I thought I was dead for sure,” he said. He then recalled the gator dragging him underwater three times. However, as quickly as the fight began, the alligator ended up vanishing in a matter of seconds.

After realizing the alligator was gone, Merda ended up struggling towards the shore. “I was scared to death. All I was thinking was that it was coming back for me. Every time I felt my feet touch colder water, I would just lose it because it meant this was deeper waterwheel the alligator might be.”

The Man Escaped From the Alligator, But Ended Up Getting Lost in a Swamp

That was when he said he felt like he was hallucinating. “I remember thinking, ‘There’s no way that this is real. My arm is gone. I don’t have an arm anymore! I have to be dreaming or something.”

Merda then spent the next three days and nights lost in a nearby swamp thinking he was being stalked by the alligator. Luckily, he finally made his way back to his van and made contact with a man who was parked nearby. He was airlifted to a hospital and spend three weeks in recovery. The doctors ended up amputating more of his arm because it was infected.