WATCH: Whitetail Buck Joins Hunter in Deer Stand in Head-Scratching Video

As frigid cold grips the U.S., Outsiders everywhere are looking for ways to keep their families fed. American hunters, however, have abandoned their local grocery stores and headed out to the deer stand in search of much fresher meat. Sometimes, though, if you’re lucky, the meat might just find you. The following video shows a hungry white-tailed buck sharing lunch with his species’ common enemy, the hunter. Check it out.

The short clip begins with the unseen hunter narrating the scene.

“Another cold December day up here in the tree stand. Ain’t seein’ much, might as well go ‘head and have some lunch.”

Turning the camera inside the tree stand, viewers are treated to a hysterical view of what we would consider a nice trophy buck as he munches away on the hunter’s lunch, a meal that consists of a sandwich, some chips, and a lone Christmas cookie.

Viewers had hysterical reactions which they shared in the comments. See what they had to say below.

“Supper is eating your lunch,” one TikTok user joked. Another quipped, “there’s something suspicious about your dog my dude.”

Others, however, were more interested in how the deer got up into the tree stand in the first place.

“Tree stand have an elevator or sum?” a third person asked. Another demanded, “WHY IS NO ONE ASKING HOW HES IN A TREE STAND.”

Whatever the story really is, we’re pretty certain it’s an interesting one.

White-Tailed Deer Take On Inflatable Rudolph in Hysterical Video

Typically shy creatures, white-tailed deer frequently turn and run at the sight or smell of humans and their strange decorative lawn ornaments. However a pair of deer in a hysterical TikTok clip showed no mercy, nor fear, taking on an inflatable Rudolph decoration as American families prepared to celebrate Christmas this past weekend.

The footage, set to the classic tune “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” shows a pair of antlerless deer pawing and jumping on the blow-up decoration. The deer standing closer to the house even appears to nip the inflatable piece with its teeth and pulls on it before striking it again with a single hoof.

Since it was posted to social media, the hilarious video has garnered upwards of 4.6 million views. Captured in Austin, Texas, resident Brooke Miller said that after setting up her inflatable reindeer in her front yard ahead of Christmas, she noticed every morning that someone had been fiddling with her lawn ornaments. Not long after, her neighbor caught the culprits on camera.

Speaking about the strange incident, Miller said, “I’d been curious why our inflatable reindeer were disheveled every morning. [My neighbor] found the culprit! And it was better than we could’ve ever imagined.”