WATCH: Wild Boar Goes on Rampage, Sends Security Guard Running for His Life

It’s a safe bet that this security guard had quite the story to tell when he got home that day. Another viral moment happened recently in which a security guard in China found himself running frantically from a wild boar. A clip shared on Twitter shows the boar after it got loose in a security complex in Wuhu, China. The clip shows the creature ramming the gate somehow easily opening the metal barrier without any issue. Then, the boar goes after the man. Check out the clip below.

CCTV footage caught the moment a wild boar got loose inside a security complex in Wuhu, China — giving one guard the fright of his life.



Though the boar temporarily caused a ruckus, it eventually went on its way without further incident or injuries. pic.twitter.com/sJcfbCqP6L — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 15, 2022

Sadly, the lone security guard was left to fend for himself as the animal ran toward him. Thankfully, the man suffered no injuries even though the boar caused the ruckus.

After the clip was posted, many had thoughts they wanted to share in the replies. One user pointed out, “Now imagine 30-40 of them. My god.” Someone else pointed out the strategy they used when they found themselves in a similar predicament. “We had a wild boar tearing up the golf course so we dug a 6 x 6 hole off one of the tees and covered it with apples and palm fronds and behold…captured,” they wrote.

Although boars are typically seen in the wild, they have been known to stray into cities and urban areas. As a result, sometimes there will be inevitable human-boar conflicts. While attacks are rare, it’s not something to be taken lightly. For instance, male boars can weigh up to 440 pounds and run 24 miles per hour. They can also push over trees with their powerful snout.

What to do if you come across an aggressive wild boar

According to reports, one of the biggest wild hogs weighed 1,000 pounds and was 12 feet in length. The pig, aptly dubbed Hogzilla, was the subject of huge news in 2004. After exhuming the boar’s corpse for an episode in Nat Geo, scientist John Mayer determined the hog was closer to 800 pounds and 8.5 feet long.

While attacks are rare, they happen more often than attacks from other large animals, such as wolves. For instance, one study analyzed 412 reported attacks from 1825 to 2012 that involved 665 people.

So what should you do if you find yourself face-to-face with one of these behemoth boards? According to experts, the last thing you should do is play dead, per StoneAgeMan. Instead, they suggest other tactics. First, if you see a boar from a distance, run. If they’re chasing you, try and climb up a tree. Boars cannot climb more than six feet.

Be prepared to fight if you’re in an area with no trees. If you don’t have any weapons, use whatever you have like a bike or a dog leash.

However, experts say, whatever you do, stay on your feet. If you fall, you risk getting gored by their tusk.