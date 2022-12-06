WATCH: Wild Footage Shows Fissure of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano Spewing Lava

Some recently released footage is showing the striking show that the active Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa is putting on since its eruption last week. Recent footage shows the volcano’s fissure 3 continues to erupt on Monday in the Northeast Rift Zone of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano.

This is the only fissure that remains active on the volcano, reports note. However, the lava flowing from this area continues to advance.

Lava From Mauna Loa’s Single Active Fissure Continues To Advance

The Lava eruption from Mauna Loa’s fissure 3 which is located in the volcano’s Northeast Rift Zone on the volcano continues. However, some of the major warnings have passed, such as aviation threat warnings due to volcanic ash emissions.

The ground-based warnings continue, however, Hawaiian officials note. This comes as the lava erupting from Mauna Loa’s fissure 3 continues to flow. The flows from this lone fissure continue to advance slowly, moving north toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

“The fronts of lava flows can break open unexpectedly,” notes experts studying the volcanic interruption in a recent statement. This, the statement explains, will send the lava flows in several directions. Additionally, the officials warn, rain activity will lead to reduced visibility, with steam forming as the water touches the lava.

“Rain on lava creates steam and reduces visibility,” the statement notes. “If visiting the County of Hawai’i public viewing area, remain with your vehicle and do not approach the flows.”

The Lava Flowing From The Active Volcano Is Traveling About 40 Feet Per Hour

According to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the lava is continuing to advance at a rate of roughly 40 feet per hour. A slower process, officials say, but it still means the volcano is active.

This latest eruption of Mauna Loa began in late November when scientists discovered an earthquake storm beneath the area. By 11:30 p.m. on November 27, scientists noted lava breaking through the surface. This is the first recorded eruption of Mauna Loa in 38 years.

“There are many variables at play,” notes an update from the officials watching the dangerous eruption.

“And both the direction and timing of flow advances are expected to change over periods of hours to days,” the statement continues. “Making it difficult to estimate when or if the flow will impact Daniel K. Inouye Highway.”