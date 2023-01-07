WATCH: Wild Hog Fights Off Entire Wolf Pack in Intense Video

A clip featuring rare footage of a wild hog tussling with a wolf pack is leaving internet users scared of their bacon. Slwomir Skukowski, a wildlife photographer, captured the stunning footage in a Polish forest near the small village of Mrzeżyno. Skukowski posted the three-minute clip captured using a trail camera to his Youtube on December 13th. It’s since earned hundreds of thousands of views. This jaw-dropping scene depicts a massive Eurasian boar unyieldingly fending off seven wolves working in tandem to take it down.

The massive hog is seen barreling into the encompassing pack of wolves with daring boldness in the video. The canines come close to taking down their target, yet never actually succeed while being filmed. Ultimately, when the pig squeals and snorts ferociously, it successfully disperses them on a nearby ridge before they quickly regroup for another assault attempt. As that occurs around three minutes later, we observe them ultimately giving up as the clip abruptly ends.

Of course, YouTube users had to weigh in on the video. They also speculated on what happened once the camera stopped rolling. One video watcher couldn’t help but root for the hog. “As a rule, I don’t like boars,” they commented. “But I was rooting for this one.” Another watcher agreed but feared the outcome wasn’t positive for porky. “I secretly hope the boar has escaped,” they wrote. “But I’m afraid the wolves haven’t given up on eating. Wolves are very smart animals.”

“I have been setting camera traps for many years,” Skukowski explained to the Głos Szczeciński newspaper. “I have seen many things, but this is a lifetime first.” Skukowski has been working as a wildlife photographer full-time since 2013 and he strategically placed several trail cameras around the forests of his hometown. On his Facebook page, one can find endless amounts of breathtaking footage and photography. He’s managed to capture European red stags, Eurasian wild boar, wolves, and more.

Skukowski had some stern words when asked if people should exercise caution in forested areas due to the presence of wolves. “All stories about attacking wolves are fairy tales,” he explained. “When a wolf senses a human, it stays away. Once I had a close encounter with a wolf and I never felt threatened.”

Poland is home to a thriving population of immense Eurasian wild hogs, according to Field and Stream. With their long, sharp tusks and ability to reach up weights over 700 pounds – the sows are incredibly prolific breeders too. They’re capable of birthing litters at merely 6 months old. As expected for such aggressive creatures, they’re hunted greatly in Poland yet it hasn’t been enough. Their numbers have continued rising rapidly even into major urban cities like Warsaw.