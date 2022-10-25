WATCH: Wild Horses Casually Stroll Past Beached Pick-up Truck

Wild horses along the Atlantic coast are more common than you might think. This recent footage of a group serves as proof.

In this footage posted to Instagram by WITN News, a group of wild horses are seen casually strolling along the beach. They walk right past a pickup truck that was stuck in the ocean. The footage occurred along the Eastern Carolina coast in Corolla, North Carolina.

Ronda Galko captured the majestic yet eerie video in Corolla. While we don’t know much about the truck or its circumstances on the beach, witnesses have said the truck has since been removed from the water. The truck had a Pennsylvania license plate.

Corolla serves as the home to many wild horses. These species have been on the Outer Banks for hundreds of years.

In 1493, on Christopher Columbus’ second voyage to the Americas, Spanish horses were brought back to North America. They first were brought to the Virgin Islands. Then, they were introduced to the continental mainland by Hernán Cortés in 1519.

They first arrived from these early Spanish imports to Mexico and Florida. Then, horses moved northward on the continent. Later imports to the east and west coasts brought by British, French, and other European colonists increased horse populations. Native peoples of the Americas also quickly obtained horses.

Mesa Verde National Park Wild Horses Arrive at New Mexico Shelter

Last month, a band of wild horses were rounded up at Mesa Verde National Park. The horses, roaming the park, searched for water at the time.

“Some of these horses had learned to break into the ice machine at the park to get water, and they did find one of them in the bathroom at one time drinking water,” said Patricia Barlow-Irick, the executive director of Mustang Camp.

However, this park wasn’t the best spot for an animal that can reach up to 1,000 pounds.

“Mesa Verde has a special mission of protecting its archeological resources and so if you just imagine a piece of pottery under that horse’s foot you’ll kind of get the idea,” Barlow-Irick said.

In total, 19 mustangs were captured, and the horses have responded very well to their new home.

Barlow-Irick said in her 13 years of experience, these horses are the friendliest wild horses she’s ever seen.

“These horses were trained right from the beginning while they were still wild to trust people there was never any pressure put on these horses that made them afraid of people,” said Barlow-Irick.

So when they arrived at the Mustang Camp for training, they got the hang of things right away.

“Within a few hours we were able to hand feed all these horses and pet some of them even though they were really freshly wild,” Barlow-Irick said.

Nine days later, they’ve been acting like pets, each one possessing a distinct personality.

“The biggest problem with this horse is not getting it to come to you, it’s getting it to go away,” Barlow-Irick said.