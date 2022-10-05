WATCH: Wild Time-Lapse Footage Shows Entire Fort Myers Home Washed Away by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian’s death toll has surpassed 100 as the horrific storm moved across the Florida and other southern states along the East Coast.

In this terrifying clip from Fort Myers, Florida, we see the storm’s immense power as it ravages an entire home. The time-lapse footage shows how quickly and powerfully the storm devastated the local area. Buildings were ripped from foundations, and the surging tide looks like an ocean in the coastal town.

The footage begins showing the Fort Myers Beach street as flooding begins slowly. However, over a few hours, the flood builds into a 15-foot storm surge. Palm trees are nearly covered by the water. The home starts rocking back and forth and eventually is knocked loose from its foundation, washed away.

Reportedly, the family who lives in the house survived the awful calamaity, according to the storm chasers who posted the video.

Moreover, the famous Fort Myers Beach pier was demolished in the storm. The only thing left standing in the rubble is the foundation.

Of the 104 reported deaths from Hurricane Ian, 54 were in and around Fort Myers Beach. Four people in North Carolina also reportedly died in the awful storm.

The Fort Myers Beach Pier is gone. Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic storm surge washed it away. It’s going to take years for this place to come back. 😢💔 #flwx #Ian pic.twitter.com/mIN5YyTQo3 — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) September 30, 2022

“This should be shown to everyone who lives in a Hurricane prone area,” one person commented on YouTube. “The storm surge is hard to describe in words. This video shows how deadly it truly is.”

“This is absolutely terrifying,” another wrote. “Its not just flooding, it’s a full on raging ocean.”

“My wife and I used to live in this exact house on Fort Myers Beach in the mid-1990s,” one commenter wrote in a post receiving over 1,500 likes. “I’m not even kidding. It’s hard to wrap my head around how much devastation there is. So heartbreaking.”

Alligator Seen in Hurricane Ian’s High Floodwaters in Florida

An alligator was seen swimming through floodwaters in Lake County, Florida near Astor as Hurricane Ian swept across the state on Wednesday.

In the viral video, WESH’s Marlei Martinez films an alligator swimming along the high water. The gator appears to be about 9-10 feet long.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lake County’s fire chief warned residents that plenty of unsavory critters may be seen with the ongoing floods from the hurricane.

“With the high water, we get some amphibious creatures to come out of the swamps — snakes, alligators (that) we normally wouldn’t,” he said, according to WESH.

However, other local authorities in Florida have also issued similar warnings about wildlife in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Collier County’s Government tweeted: “#CollierCounty Emergency Management asks to PLEASE stay away from flood water. Flood water is dangerous. We’ve received reports of sewage, alligators, and snakes in flood water in our community. Please stay away, and if there are any non-emergency questions, please call 311.”

#CollierCounty Emergency Management asks to PLEASE stay away from flood water. Flood water is dangerous. We've received reports of sewage, alligators, and snakes in flood water in our community. Please stay away, and if there are any non-emergency questions, please call 311. pic.twitter.com/F09UqKoAiR — Collier County Government (@CollierGov) September 29, 2022

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials also released a warning to citizens about the increased danger of wildlife encounters.

“You may be more likely to see alligators, snakes and bears, so remember to stay alert and give them space,” the department said in a Facebook post.