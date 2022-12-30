WATCH: Wild Trail Cam Footage Shows Wolf Parents Chasing Bear Away From Their Den

You’ve heard the stories about Mama Bears. But let’s give some love and admiration for the Mama Wolf, plus the dad. These two are a protective pair.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a really cool video clip of some of these beautiful animals protecting their four pups from a black bear. In this video, the parents are the elite athletes in the forest. The bear wanted no part of this action.

“Still probably our luckiest trail cam video ever,” the account tweeted. “The Paradise Pack parents chasing a black bear away from their pups at the den. Not only did we get this on camera but we got it from 3 diff. angles! Something you would never see in our area without trail cams!”

Take a glance at this video. Watch until the very end when the four fuzzy pups come out from their hiding spot. Mother Nature scripted it well.

Project Specifically Studies Wolves During Summer Months

The Voyageurs Wolf Project studies wolves in northern Minnesota. According to its web site, this University of Minnesota program researches what the animal does in the summer time. The research project reports that we really don’t know much about this activity. It says it’s “one of the biggest knowledge gaps in wolf ecology.”

The project studies how many pups the parents have and how and where the animals maintain their dens. Minnesota is the home to about 2700 wolves.

The site says that this time of year, the animals hunt as a pack. They look out for large prey. The pups are born in the spring. Then by the summer, the wolf hunts on its own, returning to the den between trips for prey.

But it’s difficult to study these animals during the summer. The project notes why it’s problematic.

“The first is that observing wolves during summer is extremely difficult because of the dense vegetation, making it virtually impossible to visually observe wolves hunting and killing deer fawns and beavers.” This is why the project uses GPS tracking collars.

