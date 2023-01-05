WATCH: Wild Video Shows Ice Dam Breaking, Unleashing Roaring Floodwaters

This wild video shows an ice dam in Vermont breaking and unleashing roaring floodwaters.

Thomas Nowicki videoed the incident and posted it to Facebook. In his caption, Nowicki explained that he usually takes a picture of the river in that exact spot each day. However, this day proved different.

“Most days when I take my walk through Saint Johnsbury VT, I sit down on a rock on Elm Street and get the same picture of the Moose River,” Nowicki wrote.

“Today, I did that and then decided to take a video of the swollen river and all of the ice in it, when suddenly a raging torrent from an ice dam upstream swept down,” he said. “It went on like this for 5 or 6 minutes before settling down and filling up completely with ice. I have never seen anything like it!”

The video begins as a massive surge of water begins to disrupt what would normally be a serene river view.

“It’s a flood,” Nowicki says in the video. “The ice dam just broke.” A huge rush of floodwaters courses through the river, breaking up ice along the side of the bank.

Chunks of ice litter the entire river as it starts rushing downstream and colliding with the banks. Water spews in the air and over the ice blocks. Some of the ice chunks come dangerously close to scraping the bridge that runs over the water.

The flow of water from the broken ice dam creates rapids that are incredibly dangerous. The raging floodwaters at one point revealed a massive tree trunk being effortlessly carried through the current.

“I’ve never seen this before,” Nowicki remarks in the video. “Oh my gosh.” The rushing waters only seem to become more hectic as the video goes on. More tree limbs and debris flow through the water and get washed away at a rapid pace.

Plenty of people commented on the incredible encounter on Facebook. One user seemed concerned about the safety of the person filming. “Amazing! Step back!! Big chunks out there!” they said.

Another remarked that it could’ve been a lot worse had someone been on a boat in the area at the time. “Thats scary. Good thing nobody was out there on a kayak.” Another agreed, commenting about the huge tree that was carried by the cascade. “That is a torrent of death! Imagine being gored by a small tree?”

Other users seemed mesmerized by the flow of ice and debris over the river. “I could watch it forever,” one user wrote. “

These ice dams form when frozen rivers have ice that packs up and condenses over time. This in turn blocks the flow of the river.