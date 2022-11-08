WATCH: Wild Wolf on the Hunt Chases Cyclist Down Bike Path

One of the many great things about recreating in national parks around the globe is that it gives us the opportunity to observe wild animals in their natural habitats. However, a video, taken in Hoge Veluwe National Park in the Netherlands, captures the terrifying moment a lone cyclist, enjoying a leisurely ride down an isolated trail, was forced to drastically pick up the pace as a wild wolf began chasing them. Check out the heart-pumping footage below.

The video kicks off with the biker observing the scenery to their left. However, things take a turn when a fully grown wolf emerges from the vegetation. Viewers, however, believe the wolf wasn’t acting aggressively, only curiously.

“That wolf is not making a real effort there,” one Reddit user wrote. Another replied, “Definitely not, he was just curious.”

Another user quipped, “‘Do you have a minute to discuss your vehicle’s extended warranty?”

Regardless of Reddit’s take on the viral video, the animal’s seeming lack of fear for humans is a genuine concern. According to Unofficial Networks, wolves have been living in the national park but have become an increasing problem among visitors. There is reportedly at least one pair of wolves with pups living at the park. Unfortunately, officials believe that visitors have been feeding them. Their willingness to approach humans means they’ve more than likely become habituated.

In order to deter the animals, wildlife officials have come up with a plan to start hazing them. Rangers plan to use paintballs to discourage wolf interaction with visitors.

First Wild Wolves Born in Colorado in Decades Found Dead Across Wyoming Border

Fortunately, officials at Hoge Veluwe National Park aren’t taking lethal measures to deter wild wolf populations just yet. However, back here in the States, certain groups of protected wolves are being threatened by poachers and hunters alike.

Most recently, three of last year’s wolf pups, who originated from Colorado’s only known pack, were found dead in Wyoming. Their deaths are significant as these pups resemble the first born in Colorado’s wilderness in 80 years.

Their deaths now hinder efforts to restore Colorado’s immensely struggling wild wolf population. Still, because the wolves were killed in Wyoming, it’s hard to fault any one individual with the diminishment of the bordering state’s minuscule pack.

In Colorado, wolves are a protected species, which means that hunters found guilty of killing them are slapped with a potential $100,000 fine. In Wyoming, on the other hand, residents are allowed to hunt the species without a permit.

Following the death of the North Pack pups, Chris Smith, a wildlife advocate with the conservation organization WildEarth Guardians, said, “The biggest threat to wolves is humans, through both illegal poaching and legal trophy hunting.”