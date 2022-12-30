WATCH: Wildlife Officer Gets ‘Beat Up’ by Feisty Moose Calf

Hilarious footage of a rampaging moose calf whipping a wildlife officer into submission is turning some heads on the internet. The brief clip features a Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife study researcher finishing up tagging the calf. He reaches down to release the animal, then things go haywire.

The moose, which was blinded and bound, is not in a good mood. it proceeds to pummel the researcher, who in fairness, is doing his best not to harm the animal. However, his bemused commentary during his merciless thrashing really is funny. The Bangor Daily News shared the footage on Youtube.

The clip has over 12,000 views and dozens of comments from amused watchers. “Baby moose can kick any hooman butt! Sure am glad you’re safe now,” one user wrote. Another person pointed out that the researcher was fortunate to not be seriously injured. “Funny, but lucky too!”, they wrote.

Moose are usually peaceful animals, but can quickly become aggressive if provoked or threatened. In North America, more people are injured by moose than any other creature—including bears and wolves. And globally, only hippopotamuses injure a greater number of humans annually.

Moose can become defensive if they are startled

Moose may become defensive if provoked or startled by humans and dogs. If people habitually feed these wild animals, they may be tempted to act aggressively when refused food. During the autumn mating season, male moose could display hostile behavior towards human beings. This is because of the high hormone levels at this time. Cows with young calves can be very aggressive if humans come close, especially if they threaten to separate mother and calf. However, they do not see humans as prey and will usually not chase after them if they flee.

On average, moose stand anywhere from 4ft 7in to 6ft 11in tall at the shoulder. Bulls weigh in between 838-1543lb while cows typically range from 441-1080lbs.

Moose of remarkable sizes have been recorded for centuries, with the biggest confirmed bull specimen being spotted in 1897 at the Yukon River and weighing 1,808 pounds. Even more impressive cases include a 2,299-pound moose that was killed in 2004 or even an unverified example from reports that scaled up to 2,601 lb! Unfortunately, none of these claims are authenticated beyond doubt so they cannot be considered reliable sources. When it comes to terrestrial animal species presently inhabiting North America, Europe, and Siberia, the moose is second only in size to two types of bison.

Recent research indicates that moose have a learned response to dangers, instead of an instinctive one. This knowledge has far-reaching implications – in regions where predators such as bears and wolves were once eliminated but are now back on the rise, moose may be more susceptible to threats than they would otherwise be. Studies indicate that moose are remarkably adaptive creatures; they can easily recognize the presence of wolves, bears, and scavenger birds like ravens and will quickly flee a location if they sense any danger.