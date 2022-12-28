WATCH: Wildlife Officer Rescues Blue Heron Stuck in Muddy South Carolina Marsh

When locals spotted a blue heron immobile on a patch of mud in South Carolina’s marshlands, they knew to call authorities to help the waterfowl in distress. Soon enough, an animal control officer arrived near the Charleston City Marina to carefully extract the heron stranded in pluff mud.

A bystander on the scene caught the entire interaction on film, demonstrating the responding officers’ gentle maneuvering. Among the staff was Animal Control Officer Courtney Bayles, who headed the operation to save the blue heron. Without hesitation, Bayles jumped hip-deep into the pluff mud and waded through with a net in hand. She made her way to the grass, and moments later, emerged (admittedly a bit exhausted) with the bird carefully contained and held close to her chest.

Bayles eventually made her way back to the boat’s edge where they secured the blue heron and began their journey to the Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw.

“Our Animal Control Officer, Courtney Bayles, always goes above and beyond to make sure these animals are rescued safely,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Once back on solid ground, Bayles posed for a cheery photo, both she and the bird covered from head to toe in mud.

It was clear the animal control officer didn’t have an ounce of regret for her actions, even if that meant she would need to spend a few more minutes scrubbing away the thick mud on her uniform.

South Carolina Officials Rescue Blue Heron While Indiana Officials Thaw out Goose in Need

Just two days prior to the rescue of the blue heron, Indiana officials and locals came to the aid of a Canada goose frozen to the wet sand on the shore of Lake Michigan.

At first, a dedicated resident stayed by the waterfowl’s side until authorities showed up. Gretchen Worley provided the goose with blankets and surrounded it with salt pellets to help melt the frozen sand and thick ice.

“I truly believe this goose even gave up as it laid its previously injured head on my thigh,” she shared in a Facebook post documenting the incident. According to Worley, DNR Officer Brock eventually convinced her to warm herself after sitting with the bird for hours.

She said, “when Mr. Brock pulled up to us, I had my head down and shivering uncontrollably, I don’t know how long I had sat like that.”

Thankfully, a local volunteer fire department arrived with a water hose that helped melt the rest of the ice, and Worley could finally help transport the bird to a rehabilitation center.

“We together bundled it in my blankets and put it in my carrier,” she said. Worley even put her heating pad under the bird until it received treatment at the center.