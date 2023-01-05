WATCH: Wildlife Researchers Rescued After Helicopter Crash in Utah Mountains

The Utah Department of Public Safety rescued wildlife researchers via helicopter after their own helicopter crashed against a mountain face in the La Sal Mountains.

The incident occurred in the La Sal Mountains near Moab. According to officials, it happened on December 8th. However, all three researchers survived their helicopter crash and were all rescued from the mountains by 3:00 p.m. that day.

The researchers had been “collaring mountain goats in the area,” according to OutdoorLife, who also posted the clip to YouTube. The group had been conducting research for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

All three of the researchers survived the crash with only minor injuries.

DWR public information officer Faith Jolley gave reporters with the Moab Sun News more information about the incident.

The agency used a private company called Helicopter Wildlife Services to study the “migrations and winter survival rates of mountain goats.”

Apparently, the La Sal Mountains doesn’t have any native mountain goats. However, the species was first brought there in 2013.

A U.S. Forest Service spokesperson said the helicopter crash occurred around the Cleaver Chutes Area on Mount Tukuhnikivatz. They believe the HWS’ helicopter is completely destroyed and irreparable. Authorities are also currently conducting an investigation into the crash.

Jolley said: “The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but the pilot believes it may have been caused by falling rocks, which appear to have hit the blades while the helicopter flew close to the cliff face.”

Rescue Helicopter Battles with Harsh Conditions of La Sal Mountains

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office then released a statement on the crash to Facebook. The crash first occurred around 11:15 a.m. on December 8. According to the statement, “a witness in the area reported a metallic blue helicopter [coming] down in steep terrain on the mountain peak but did not see any smoke or fire.”

Captain Luke Bowman served as the rescue helicopter’s pilot. The sheriff’s office had to borrow a DPS helicopter for the rescue. The rescue mission, which can be seen in the video, bravely battles the harsh winds and rugged terrain of the mountains to successfully rescue the researchers.

Bowman reports that the survivors were barely standing on a 60-70 ft. slope. He also reported that they were right at the base of a huge 1,000-ft. cliff. Bowman was incredibly surprised and thankful that they didn’t keep sliding.

“They had a very steep slope with a lot of runout, and you had an aluminum or metal helicopter that could have slid very easily on that slope,” Bowman said in an interview with FOX-13 News. “I think they were very fortunate to not go tumbling down any further.”

The rescue mission saw the researchers being hoisted up one helicopter at a time. By 3:15 p.m., they were being examined by medical officials. They sustained only minor “bumps and bruises” in the La Sal Mountains crash.

After making contact with the three wildlife researchers, rescuers hoisted them into the DPS helicopter one at a time. They were then flown to a staging area at approximately 3:15 p.m. Medical crews then determined that the researchers had suffered only minor bumps and bruises in the crash.