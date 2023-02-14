WATCH: Wolf Gets Painful Face-Kick Amid Failed Bison Hunt

North American bison are among the most dangerous prey animals on the planet, and their common predator – the gray wolf – knows it.

Today’s raucous clip is taken from an unsourced nature documentary (c’mon, TikTok), but clearly shows how perilous hunting bison is for wolves regardless. As this pack of grays chases down a herd in thick snow, one bison is lagging behind. Despite the risk, he takes precious seconds to send a lightning-fast back-kick directly into the maw of the wolf nipping his backside.

It’s a direct hit and a painful lesson for the wolf that could easily result in death. For the bison, however, it’s a demonstration of their sheer power:

Female bison (cows) range from 800 to 1,200 pounds, while male bison (bulls) range from 1,000 to well over 2,000. And they’re made of pure muscle.

Gray wolves, on the other hand, typically max out around 120 (females) or 200 (males) pounds. A kick from a herbivore ten times their size can and will break bones, shatter skulls, and kill instantly. And if the wolf above survived that direct kick to the jaw, he’s not lucky. Instead, he’s likely to die a far slower death courtesy of a broken jaw and inability to feed.

Wolf vs Bison: On the Run

Despite their size, bison can run at 35 mph and are remarkably agile. This is about where gray wolves top out in speed, as well, but the canines can put on a couple more mph’s to reach 37+ in a perfect scenario.

Wolves catch up to bison as a result. But downing a 1-2,000 pound bovine once you get to it is another story. Bison barrel forward like freight trains, plowing through snow, vegetation, and just about anything standing in their way. Wolves, however, must be adept, agile, and coordinated to take one down.

There’s no hope for a lone wolf, either. The intelligent teamwork of a pack is what downs a large, healthy, mature bison. Smaller prey species such as deer, however, are easy prey for a lone wolf. And it is truly incredible to watch a gray run at top speed in pursuit. Recently, a Canadian gent was lucky enough to do so while driving down the highway after work.

“We were doing 60km/hr for a full 2 minutes. No idea how long they were running before we saw them,” recalls Dean Hutter of his remarkable footage. Within, Hutter’s capture shows a gray wolf in full sprint as it chases after a white-tailed deer. It’s a spectacular hunt that demonstrates the speed both animals are capable of, and you can view it next right here.