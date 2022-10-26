Wolves are talented hunters, but you already knew that. However, did you know they also make formidable fishermen? A video of a hungry wolf snatching a fish from a river in a single pounce proves they are just as capable of hunting on the water as they are of pursuing prey across uneven plains and through dense forests.

The wolf: a clever opportunist with the skill of Otis. pic.twitter.com/5rMtW32Vme — explore.org (@exploreorg) October 26, 2022

Most fishermen have to wait hours on the water to snag a single catch worth keeping. However, the brief clip above proves that these animals have a much shorter wait and a more impressive eye.

Wading into the water, the predator pounces toward the fish. He hardly waits for it to near the surface before clamping down with his teeth and trotting up the riverbank. The fish begins to struggle, flopping back and forth in the animal’s mouth despite that it has a strong grip.

According to Explore.org, which posted the video on Twitter, the footage of the wolf and the fish was captured with infrared view “in the shallow water of Brook Falls,” in Katmai National Park.

The video saw lots of love from viewers. “That’s incredible!” one person wrote of the wolf’s late-night catch.

Aside from wolves, Explore.org also shares footage of polar bears, grizzly bears, and manatees—to name a few.

Oregon Poaching Problem Leads to Another Wolf Death

In 2015, Oregon removed Endangered Species Act protections from the gray wolf. This is interesting because the gray wolf is an animal that sees varying levels of protection in other western states. Since losing those protections, wolf poaching in Oregon has only increased. Since 2015, at least 21 of the canine predators have been killed.

Earlier this month, the state lost another gray wolf, identified as OR-88, to poaching. OR-88 was formerly a breeding female from the Lookout Mountain Pack, and, therefore, valuable in helping to continue growing the state’s oddly steady wolf population.

Photos of the wolf began circulating online, soon after she was slain. Images show her laying on her side with a large, bloody wound on her shoulder. Amaroq Weiss, a senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, spoke out about the most recent wolf poaching.

“It’s tragic enough when a wolf gets killed,” Weiss said, “And it’s even more tragic when a wolf has been illegally killed.”

Still, while poaching has become a serious problem in Oregon, illegal hunters haven’t yet had a detrimental impact on the state’s overall gray population. Experts state that as long as human interactions with these creatures—which include poaching, hunting, and auto collisions—don’t surpass 20%, then the population will continue to grow.

Michelle Dennehy, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, spoke out about the poachings and their lack of effect on the wild populations.

“As terrible as poaching is,” she said, “and we’re definitely very concerned about it here at the ODFW, we’re not expecting to see a decline in the population at this point.”