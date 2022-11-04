WATCH: Woman Astounded When Hen Hatches Double-Digit Chicks

A farmer was pleasantly surprised when her rare-hen hatched double-digit chicks.

Kelsie Moore, a TikToker who has become famous for her many goats, pigs, horses, dogs, and cats, recently shared news about an Ayam Cemani hen she owns.

The chicken is a rare breed that hails from Indonesia, and they each have a dominant gene that makes them entirely black—from their feathers and beaks to their bones and organs.

Recently, the hen went off into the wild to hatch some chicks and then came back to the farm when her brood was ready. Moore was excited to meet the new babies and greeted her pet upon arrival to count just how many hatchlings were in tow. She expected a handful, but what she got was 13. And she was absolutely shocked.

The Farmer Can’t Believe How Many Chicks Pop Out

Moore recorded the meet and greet, which shows the hen sitting on her chick and reluctant to move. Her tone goes from sweet to bewildered in only a matter of seconds.

“How many babies did you have in the wild, mama? How many babies? Can I see?” More says as she pets the hen.

The hen seems to yell at her owner as the babies begin to run out from under their mom. At first, Moore lifts feathers and unveils two. Then, the chicks just keep coming.

“There’s two babies… Oh, there’s another one… Oh. My. God… How did you? …. “How many? Oh my God! Are you kidding me? You’re kidding me.”

In the entire world, there are only about 3500 Ayam Cemani chickens, which makes the breed one of the rarest in existence. So her new family may seem shocking. However, it’s not uncommon for the hens to produce a lot of babies at once. Most hatch 9 to 15 at a time.

Nonetheless, 13 chicks is an impressive feat. And the video has earned over 12 million views since its posting on Sept. 9.

“My reaction when I found out I was having triplets,” one commenter mused.

“I love the tone change, from sweet “oh lemme see your baybees!” to “OH MY GOD RLLY” DYING lol,” another added.

“Me trying to hide my multiple Amazon purchases that all arrived in the same box from my husband,” someone else joked.

Luckily for the farmer, Ayam Cemani chickens are so uncommon that they sell for a pretty penny. Should Moore decide to sell them, she could get around 50$ for a chick and up to $5,000 for a breeding pair.