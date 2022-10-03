WATCH: Woman Comes Face-to-Face With Huge Bald Eagle While Driving Down Neighborhood Street

To catch sight of a majestic bald eagle flying in the sky is an exciting opportunity, no doubt. However, one woman encountered a moment like this – and more – as she came face-to-face with the massive bird while driving down a neighborhood street recently.

A Massive Bald Eagle Flies Through A Minnesota Neighborhood Coming Face To Face With One Resident

Recently, Lily Harder was driving in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington when she had an impressive encounter with “America’s bird”. As she was driving through the Minnesota neighborhood, the Minnesota woman recalls, she noticed the massive bird as it swooped down near her car.

Harder continued driving down the neighborhood street. All the while, however, she tried to get a better look at the large animal. Initially, she says, Harder was uncertain as to what it was she was looking at. But soon it became clear to Harder that this big bird was non-other than an iconic bald eagle.

“Oh my god! Oh my god!” you can hear Lily Harder say over the video.

“Where did it go?” she asks as it continues to swoop and fly in and out of sight. “Where did it go?”

“Oh My God, You Beautiful Bird!”

Soon, after spending time swooping and flying in and out of view, the bald eagle decides to take a rest. Coming to a stop on a lawn just past Harder’s vehicle as she drives past.

“Oh my fudge!” Harder explains in the shocking video. Then, she briefly loses sight of the bird as it begins to settle down near the vehicle.

“Oh my god! Oh my god!” she exclaims in the clip. “Where did it go? Where did it go?” However, soon Harder finds the bird sitting regally on a hill.

“Oh my god,” you can hear Harder say. “you beautiful bird.”

The Impressive Eagle Has A “Moment” With Minnesota Driver

Lily Harder remembers how she and the bald eagle “had a moment just looking at each other” as she filmed the bird flying through the Minnesota neighborhood. Harder says she remembers being “in complete awe of this magnificent creature.”

According to Harder, the moment she came face to face with the bird was a powerful one. And, she says, it felt like the bald eagle “wanted to tell” her something.

“I hope to figure out what,” Harder says. “I know I’ll never forget this moment.”